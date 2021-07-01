Faribault police say the recent removal of an ATM from its mount is likely related to approximately a dozen similar incidents in the Twin Cities and into Wisconsin.
Capt. Neal Pederson said he believes the case relates to an April report that the FBI Minneapolis was seeking suspects after nearly a dozen banks and ATMs had been burglarized in the previous five days. Pederson said the incident was the first of its kind that he is aware of in Faribault.
Pederson said the incident at CCF Bank, 300 Western Ave. NW, was reported at approximately 3:20 a.m. Monday. He noted it appeared that someone had connected a chain/strap from a truck to the ATM and pulled the machine from the mount, but didn’t take the device. Truck tracks — devices used in place of wheels to help a vehicle better grip the driving surface — were reportedly used.
Pederson said the truck involved was recovered abandoned at King Mill Dam and had been reported stolen from St. Louis Park. Though the bank initially thought money inside the ATM had been taken, Pederson said Thursday that an investigation revealed no money was stolen.
He has asked anyone with information on this case or who sees suspicious activity to immediately call Faribault police at 507-334-4305.