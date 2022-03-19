Flannel 1

People flocked to Faribault Saturday night to take part in the annual Flannel Formal. (Spencer Beissel /southernminn.com)

Live music filled the building Saturday night as Flannel Formal-goers enjoyed homemade hot dishes and competed for the title of best dressed lumberjack and 'lumberjane.'

While everyone had the opportunity to be picked as the best dressed, a few outfits stood out over others.

While supplies lasted, which was not very long, people had the opportunity to taste people's treasured hot dishes.

Flannel 3

Flannel Formal attendees were treated to live musical performances by Eclipse and Eden Road. (Spencer Beissel /southernminn.com)

Shortly after all of the judges had finished their sampling, the crowd scraped each crock pot and slow cooker clean.

When the final verdict came in, one hot dish was a clear winner. Bob Erickson's  recipe was picked as the best, and he was rewarded with a chamber check for $100 and a new hot dish pan.

Flannel 4

Joe Bruel was awarded the title of Best Dressed Lumberjack after a tie between him and the runner-up. (Spencer Beissel /southernminn.com)

It was soon time to announce the best-dressed lumberjack and lumberjane. More than a dozen participants were selected from the crowd of flannel-wearing guests.

The audience had the task of cheering and shouting to vote for who they thought came in the best outfits.

Flannel 5

Kelly Nygaard presents Lynn Erickson with a flannel cape as reward for being named Best Dressed Lumberjane. (Spencer Beissel /southernminn.com)

The men had a two-way tie after the first round of applause, leaving it up to contestants two and three. When it came down to a final selection, Joe Bruel came out on top.

For the women, a victor was clear as soon as the applause was heard. When the crowd cheered for Lynn Erickson, there was no doubt that she had the best outfit.

Flannel 6

Best dressed Lumberjack and Lumberjane Joe Bruel (right) and Lynn Erickson (left) pose for a celebratory picture with Paul Bunyan. (Spencer Beissel /southernminn.com)

The best-dressed winners were awarded bragging rights, $50, and, as Kelly Nygaard said, “Beautiful robes” to wear as a sign of their victory.

Reach reporter Spencer Beissel at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments