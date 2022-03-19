spotlight Flannel Formal returns By SPENCER BEISSEL spencer.beissel@apgsomn.com Spencer Beissel Author email Mar 19, 2022 Mar 19, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save People flocked to Faribault Saturday night to take part in the annual Flannel Formal. (Spencer Beissel /southernminn.com) By SPENCER BEISSEL spencer.beissel@apgsomn.com Live music filled the building Saturday night as Flannel Formal-goers enjoyed homemade hot dishes and competed for the title of best dressed lumberjack and 'lumberjane.'While everyone had the opportunity to be picked as the best dressed, a few outfits stood out over others.While supplies lasted, which was not very long, people had the opportunity to taste people's treasured hot dishes. Flannel Formal attendees were treated to live musical performances by Eclipse and Eden Road. (Spencer Beissel /southernminn.com) Shortly after all of the judges had finished their sampling, the crowd scraped each crock pot and slow cooker clean.When the final verdict came in, one hot dish was a clear winner. Bob Erickson's recipe was picked as the best, and he was rewarded with a chamber check for $100 and a new hot dish pan. Joe Bruel was awarded the title of Best Dressed Lumberjack after a tie between him and the runner-up. (Spencer Beissel /southernminn.com) It was soon time to announce the best-dressed lumberjack and lumberjane. More than a dozen participants were selected from the crowd of flannel-wearing guests.The audience had the task of cheering and shouting to vote for who they thought came in the best outfits. Kelly Nygaard presents Lynn Erickson with a flannel cape as reward for being named Best Dressed Lumberjane. (Spencer Beissel /southernminn.com) The men had a two-way tie after the first round of applause, leaving it up to contestants two and three. When it came down to a final selection, Joe Bruel came out on top.For the women, a victor was clear as soon as the applause was heard. When the crowd cheered for Lynn Erickson, there was no doubt that she had the best outfit. Best dressed Lumberjack and Lumberjane Joe Bruel (right) and Lynn Erickson (left) pose for a celebratory picture with Paul Bunyan. (Spencer Beissel /southernminn.com) The best-dressed winners were awarded bragging rights, $50, and, as Kelly Nygaard said, “Beautiful robes” to wear as a sign of their victory. Reach reporter Spencer Beissel at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hot Dish Flannel Formal Mainstreet Corks And Pints 10,000 Drops Faribault Chamber Of Commerce Faribault Area Chamber Of Commerce Winner Slow Cooker Clean Sport Clothing Pot Crock Outfit Spencer Beissel Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Faribault apartment manager sentenced for theft of rent checks Mom accused of abusing adopted daughter gets probation Sisters jump back into 'turning dresses into dreams' Committee recommends demolishing county buildings Faribault Daily News announces all-area girls basketball teams Upcoming Events Mar 19 Wednesday Wear Sat, Mar 19, 2022 Mar 19 Al-Anon Family Group Sat, Mar 19, 2022 Mar 19 Cannon Valley Farmers' Market Sat, Mar 19, 2022 Mar 19 2022 Faribault Flannel Formal Sat, Mar 19, 2022 Mar 20 All you can eat Sunday Brunch Sun, Mar 20, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices