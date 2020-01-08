MEDFORD – A store was robbed at the Ultra Outlets in Medford on Tuesday night, according to the Steele County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Lon Thiele said that at 7:15 p.m., deputies responded to a call of a robbery at the outlet center located. An employee for the store Naturalizer, a women’s shoe store, reported that a black male wearing a heavy, black coat and a scarf over his face entered the store and made a comment about a gun, but did not display one.
The only item reported taken by the suspect at this time is the employee’s personal cell phone.
“I don’t want to speculate, but I would say that this is a situation where if the suspect couldn’t get anything that they tried to take something easy enough to grab,” Thiele said. At this time, the incident remains under investigation. Thiele added that he doesn’t not believe there is any threat to the public related to the robbery.
Over the years, Thiele said that there have been few calls to the outlet center aside from the occasional shoplifter.
Anyone that has any information regarding the robbery is encouraged to contact the Steele County Sheriff’s Office or the tip line at 866-878-7964 if they would like to remain anonymous.