In the second part of our countdown of the top 10 stories of 2019, we take a look at what got Faribault area residents talking. And boy, did these stories set Faribaultians’ tongues to wagging.
5. Car club project stalled?
For some people, Wolf Creek Autobahn is an unpleasant memory. But for others, it’s a great big question mark.
The project, first introduced in 2017, gained steam in 2019 as developer Neal Krzyzaniak submitted, then withdrew, plans for a car club on 466 acres on County Road 1 west of I-35. The development was to have featured 300 garage villas, with amenities including a 5.6-mile road course and 1-mile kart course, a 150-site RV park, a 32,000-square foot clubhouse, 4-acre event area, convenience store, an auto sales/service shop and a sit-down restaurant.
By adding hundreds of properties to the county’s tax rolls, the development would have had a significant impact on its taxable property value, public service use and economic development. With an event center that could host up to 5,000, it could also boost tourism.
However, the project attracted strong criticism from area residents. At a public hearing this summer, only two speakers supported the project, while around two dozen blasted the mandatory environmental impact statement as inadequate and said the project would undoubtedly exceed county and state noise limits.
Hundreds submitted comments directly to the county, which had the county extending a deadline for reviewing them all.
In early December, Krzyzaniak withdrew his request for a conditional use permit, saying he no longer held options on all 466 acres and needed to rework his plans. That means he needs to start nearly from scratch with a revised project, something he says he’ll do.
4. Columbia Hall Controversy
Few issues caused more local government consternation over the last year than the fate of the structure at 27 Third St. NW, a onetime gem of the city’s downtown historic district which ultimately crumbled from years of disrepair.
Originally known as Columbia Hall, the Third Street Building was built around 1875. In its heyday it was an important gathering spot for a young community, housing a public hall and stage that were often used for events.
Once the Faribault Opera House was completed in 1893, Columbia Hall went through a variety of uses. Over the course of more than a century it housed an armory, implement dealer, hardware store, restaurant/saloon, and most recently a hair salon.
The upper floor retained historic, Italianate style windows, harkening back to its days as a public venue, the rest of the building was heavily modified. It was also so poorly maintained that a 25 foot hole formed in the roof.
In December 2018, the city purchased that building and its neighbor at 225 First Ave. NW for $238,930. The City planned on putting a parking lot on the site, following the advice of its Parking Commission, which found a dire need for more downtown parking.
Because both buildings are in the Downtown Historic District, demolition required approval from the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission. The Commission blocked that request in February, citing the building’s historic nature.
In response, the Council commissioned architecture and engineering firm ISG to conduct a report on the state of the building. ISG ultimately concluded that it would cost nearly $3 million to bring the building back to usable shape.
Faced with ISG’s report, the Commission reversed its position, accepting that the city had no choice but to demolish the Third Street building. However, it held firm in refusing to approve a demolition permit for the First Ave building.
The City Council voted to approve demolition of both buildings in November, overriding the HPC’s decision on the First Ave building. That decision was opposed by Councilor Elizabeth Cap, who originally voted to purchase the building but became a strong critic of the process.
Cap echoed the concerns of upset HPC members, saying that the HPC had not been properly consulted about the project, particularly during its early stages. She also argued that the city should not have paid so much for a building in such poor condition.
3. Strengthening Global Ties
Faribault’s determined efforts to become a model of economic development continued apace in 2019, as the city managed to secure significant investments from businesses both large and small.
The city has particularly prided itself in recent years on attracting investment from foreign owned companies. It’s unusual to see significant Foreign Direct Investment a community with Faribault’s profile, as it tends to be concentrated on the coasts and in major metropolitan areas.
Currently four foreign-owned companies have major operations in the city: Japanese-owned Daikin Applied, French-based Saint-Gobain, owners of SageGlass, Mexican-based La Costeña, owners of Faribault Foods, and Aldi, a German based-discount supermarket chain.
Those companies have provided a strong economic base for the city and have announced expansion plans in recent years. Last May, Daikin Applied announced a plan to invest $40 million in its Faribault facility, and SageGlass followed suit in December with a $15 million expansion plan of its own.
In February, Japanese Consul General visited Faribault, touring the facilities of Daikin and SageGlass before enjoying lunch at 10,000 Drops. Ito said he was highly impressed by the experience, and looks forward to his country strengthening ties with Minnesota.
Following the visit, Ito encouraged Faribault Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen to apply for a new program in which she and other local government officials would travel to Japan to meet leaders in business and industry.
That led local civic and community leaders to make two major trips to Japan. Both were sponsored by the Japan Foundation, and designed to develop relationships, foster economic investment and raise Faribault’s profile.
In May, Kuennen, Rice County Administrator Sara Folsted and County Commissioners Jeff Docken and Dave Miller made the trip. Commissioner Steve Underdahl, South Central College President Annette Parker and state Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, followed in June.
Kuennen returned to Japan in September, joining Gov. Tim Walz and Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Commissioner Steve Grove, a Northfield native, in representing Minnesota at the Midwest US-Japan Association 2019 conference in Tokyo.
2. Housing Woes
No issue has proven to be a more difficult or important challenge for local leaders than the shortage of affordable housing. After a decade of growth Faribault’s rental vacancy rate currently sits at less than 1%.
As a result, many families are getting priced out of the city, according to Faribault Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen. Kuennen says that the housing shortage is the number one issue she hears about from local employers.
In November, a 76 unit apartment complex on the site of the old Evergreen Knoll Supper Club at 405 Western Ave received backing from the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency. Construction will start next year, with apartments on the market in 2021.
The building will offer one, two and three bedroom apartments. In exchange for state funding, units in the apartment complex would be income restricted to no more than 60% of the median area income.
While the Evergreen Knoll Supper Club Another proposed local site did not make the cut for this year’s round of tax credits. That proposal called for a 69-unit apartment building on the old Lockerby Sheet Metal site at 217 Mill St.
Earlier this year, the city purchased the property for $513,000, and quickly entered into a development agreement with Roers Companies. It’s not yet clear whether Roers Companies will seek to bring the project back in its current form.
A 40 unit apartment complex across the street from Buckham West is also nearing completion and will be on the market by next year. While the development isn’t considered “upscale,” it will be on the pricier side of the city’s rental market, according to Developer Mac Hamilton.
In December, the Housing and Redevelopment Authority struck a deal with local developer Todd Nelson to add four additional units to the city’s affordable housing stock, in exchange for $270,000 in funding to renovate the upper two floors of the old Masonic Hall at 230 Central Ave. N.
Just before Christmas, Faribault’s City Council also extended a development agreement that could bring additional senior housing to the city’s south side. The new development would bring 28 townhomes along with two senior living facilities, one with 80 units and the other with 60.
Councilors have long wanted to see development at the old Kmart site on 935 Faribault Road, which has been vacant since the old Kmart closed in the 1990s. In 2011, Cameron was able to complete the first part of his proposed project, the 90 unit Faribault Senior Living complex, he hasn’t been able to secure funding for the rest despite multiple attempts.
1. Back to seven
Our top story didn’t earn quite the fanfare previous school district referendums have, but its passage will benefit local high schoolers — and the district — for years to come.
After an $87 million school construction bond failed miserably in 2017, Faribault Schools leaders took some time to figure out how best to minimize budget cuts and the ever-diminishing student population, largely blamed on open enrollment.
Early this year, the School Board decided to ask for a $336 total increase in its operating levy, money used to run the school. It split its request into two questions on the November ballot, with the second contingent on passage of the first.
The first asked for a $221 tax increase that would pay to move Faribault High School from a six to a seven-period day, reversing a reduction made in 1984 to cut expenses. With a six-period day, students were often forced to choose between academic courses needed to graduate and electives. A number of students took summer school classes so they could earn necessary credits and take electives like a foreign language, music or art. Others simply left the district.
The six-period day, which may have been a reasonable solution three decades ago, became more and more difficult for students as the state increased the number of required classes needed for graduation. That further limited the number of electives students could squeeze into packed schedules, and since elective classes have become more focused on college and career readiness, FHS students lost those opportunities.
The question passed by a mere 90 voted (2% of the votes), the second time in 26 years district voters approved a levy increase. The second question, which asked for increased funding to pay for additional academic support and more transportation options for students, failed by 249 votes.
“We actually were hoping we would get two passed, but we’re elated that we can implement the seven-period day next fall,” Superintendent Todd Sesker said right after the votes were tallied. “We’re very happy.”
Faribault High School leaders, led by Principal Jamie Bente have been working behind the scenes since summer to prepare for implementation of the seven-period schedule, set to roll out in September. Students will make course selections early next year for the 2020-21 school year.