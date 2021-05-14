The clean up of byproducts from a former manufactured gas plant found in groundwater and along a portion of the Straight River is expected to take no more than a year, following an agreement by the City Council and Xcel Energy.
It's the latest step after followup testing in 2019 by Xcel Energy revealed contamination was still onsite. Prior testing and remediation was complete in 2005. The recent potential findings were shared in an April 27 memo City Engineer Mark DuChene to the mayor and City Council. The site includes a portion of Trail’s Edge Park, between Ninth and 10th streets northeast and runs to a portion of the Straight River's shoreline in that area. The gas plant was operated by Northern States Power (now a subsidiary of Xcel Energy) during the early portion of the 1900s. The property, east of the former railroad grade, was sold to the city by Northern States Power in 1978.
According to the memo, groundwater within the site could also be impacted by trichloroethylene, a solvent used to remove grease from metal parts, and gasoline-related components. Trichlorethylene is considered a major human health concern and sparked numerous lawsuits.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the solvent may irritate eyes and skin. Exposure to high concentrations can cause a litany of side effects, including dizziness, headaches, unconsciousness, liver damage and death.
Xcel Energy Media Relations Representative Matthew Lindstrom said Tuesday the on-site investigations that have taken place since 2019 "confirmed there are no concerns with the material or the manufactured gas plant site," and said its working closely with the city on the shoreline restoration project. He added Xcel has investigated and addressed similar sites in other communities and been recognized for its work.
DuChene confirmed that an Xcel investigation revealed the site still meets Minnesota Pollution Control Agency requirements. The company has reportedly not sampled the Straight River.
The Faribault City Council approved two agreements related to the findings with Xcel Energy last month. The first granted Xcel Energy and its contractors access to city-owned lands necessary to restore and stabilize 250 feet of the Straight River streambank east of Ninth Street. The second restricts the future use of Trail’s Edge Park to recreational purposes and remedial work because of the possible contaminants and its location on a flood plain. The agreement stipulates that the city cannot be sued due to Northern States Power's "negligent performance, or claims from any injuries or damages.”
The shoreline restoration and sealing of all existing ground monitor wells is being done at Xcel’s expense, pending Department of Natural Resources permit approvals. As part of the shoreline restoration, bank material and subsurface features along the river are expected to be excavated from 2 to 7 feet. Once that is complete, Faribault is expected to be responsible for the long-term operations and maintenance of the shoreline. Trails within the work area is expected to be closed for a few weeks during some project phases.
2005 MPCA report: no further remediation needed
According to the memo, Faribault and Northern States Power previously cooperated on investigation and remediation on the property from the early 1980s through approximately 2005 with Minnesota Pollution Control Agency oversight. In 2005, however, the MPCA reportedly concluded that remediation work was finished and no further groundwater monitoring was required.
During Northern States Power’s 2019 site monitoring and maintenance activities, the organization discovered that the potential gas plant material was identified along the property’s shoreline, and reported the findings to the city and MPCA.
Xcel contacted area property owners were contacted about the contamination; soil samples and ground water was tested. Results showed a few properties that needed to have some basement sealing done to eliminate/reduce the potential for soil vapor gases to enter the dwellings, according to DuChene's memo. Xcel is paying for all work.