A group of Faribault High School physics students took a break from dry formulas last Thursday to head outside and study the subject in a practical, real world format.
For some, a cold and snowy Minnesota day might be reason enough to encourage students to stay inside and read a good book. But physics teacher Dave Wieber, a 30-year Faribault High School instructor who serves as chair of the Science Department, wanted to take a different approach.
Wieber’s wife Anne just happens to be a Jefferson Elementary School Teacher, and together they came up with a unique, fun activity for students in both age groups. Anne’s kindergarten students would get something of a dream field trip: a day of sledding by the side of the high school.
In exchange, Dave’s students supervised the youngsters and carefully recorded their travel time, velocity and just how long it took them to travel down the hill. The result is a uniquely Minnesotan scientific experiment.
The experiment has been made even easier thanks to the school’s adoption of iPads. In the past, students had to record the kindergarteners as they sledded down the hill and transfer it over to a computer before analyzing it. Thanks to iPad apps, the process has become much simpler, giving the students the chance to review important concepts in a highly efficient and approachable manner.
“It’s a great review of the motion studies in physics,” Dave Wieber said. “We can determine velocities, accelerations and energy changes.”
Although scheduling conflicts have sometimes prevented it from happening, the event has become a tradition. This year, all four of Jefferson’s kindergarten teachers sent their classes to FHS, ensuring a big group for Dave Wieber’s students to supervise and study.
“It’s always worked out well,” said Anne. “The kindergarteners really like being out there with the big kids.”
Anne has taken over the task of contacting her fellow teachers and figuring out a good day to hold the event. It’s hardly the easiest task, even if a good day can be found and Minnesota’s fickle winter weather cooperates.
Particularly disappointingly, there’s often been a shortage of sleds to go around since it’s extremely difficult for most students to bring a sled with them to school. As a result, lots of kids have had to go home without having the chance to sled much if at all.
This year, the sledding tradition was boosted by the donation of 22 sleds from School Board member Carolyn Treadway. Other parents donated or brought additional sleds so everybody could get a turn down the hil. While students still had to share some sleds, the additional sleds reduced the issue substantially.
“It’s really a win-win,” Dave Wieber said. “Both the Kindergartners and my students really like it.”