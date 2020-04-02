As the coronavirus pandemic rapidly expands, even those businesses not shut down by Gov. Tim Walz’s stay at home order are facing challenges from breaks in key supply chains to significantly reduced demand.
Nonetheless, transportation workers are still working hard to keep Minnesotans moving. They are among the 78% of working Minnesotans who could be exempt from the stay at home order, according to Commissioner Steve Grove of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. That includes almost all employees with the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the Rice County Highway Department and Faribault’s Engineering Department, although meetings are now held remotely and many employees have shifted to working from home.
So far, staff for all three departments say they are moving ahead not just with essential road maintenance but with regularly scheduled projects. With the calendar turning to road construction season, several major projects are on the docket for 2020.
Not least among those is the I-35 frontage road reconstruction project. At its first “virtual” meeting, the County Board of Commissioners signed off on a bid to rebuild a section of frontage road along I-35 this year, just before it approved a declaration of emergency over coronavirus.
The portion of highway set to be rebuilt is approximately 2.8 miles long and extends from County Road 1 to the intersection with Hwy. 19. Much to the satisfaction of commissioners, the low bid came in at just under $4 million, more than $1 million below the engineer’s estimate.
On the east side of I-35, the county will spend $3.6 million to grade and drain a 2.3-mile stretch of County Road 76, in preparation for further construction work in 2021. Both projects have long been seen by Commissioners as ways to attract development to the area.
County Engineer Dennis Luebbe said that thus far, project plans have been unaffected by the pandemic. Luebbe said he plans on holding meetings this month with those companies who have been awarded road contracts this year, as scheduled.
Still, Luebbe acknowledged that the pandemic does add a layer of uncertainty to the construction process. He said that depending on how the pandemic evolves, a shortage of labor or supplies could be an issue.
“The one thing the construction industry is thinking is, ‘if there are delays due to coronavirus, whose responsibility will it be to address the delays?’” he said. “I think we would have to look at the situation, but right now, it’s too early to try to guess.”
Luebbe said that many of the Highway Department’s employees, along with those employed by its subcontractors, work outside and are naturally socially distanced in their jobs. Still, workers are being asked to be particularly careful in maintaining proper sanitary hygiene.
For its part, Faribault awarded three contracts at its most recent regular City Council meeting on March 24, which like the County Board meeting was held over the app Zoom. However, those projects are much smaller than the county-led projects.
City Engineer Mark DuChene said that while those projects are still in the design phase, the city is still planning on moving ahead with them. He added that so far, no major issues related to the virus have hindered those projects.
The city does have plans to add a block to State Avenue this year, so as to connect Division Street and Hwy. 60. Another major project will be the addition of a traffic altering median at the intersection of Lyndale Ave and Fourth Street, though the city’s involvement is minimal.
Mike Dougherty, a spokesperson from MnDOT who works out of the Department’s Rochester office, said that state officials have stayed in regular contact with local highway departments and contractors as the virus has spread.
“We know the contractors are concerned but we want to make sure these projects are moving ahead,” he said. “We know how important the transportation system is.”