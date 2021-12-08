A severe shortage of substitute teachers at school districts around the nation and locally was a call to action for Carolyn Treadway.
A retired nonprofit director and teacher who will begin her fourth year as a member of the Faribault School Board in January 2022, Treadway recently renewed her substitute teaching certification in order to help Faribault Public Schools meet its needs for substitute school teachers in 2021-22. She has been helping fill the demand for substitutes since the end of October 2021.
“Before the pandemic, I had subbed occasionally — not very often, but I did have a substitute license,” Treadway said. “I had let that license lapse, but when it became apparent that the Faribault School District, as with most school districts across the United States, is experiencing severe substitute teaching and paraprofessional shortages, I needed to do all I could as a board member to support our schools and the students in them."
She continued, "Therefore, I submitted and was approved for my sub license and have been subbing since the end of October. I was not looking to be a sub; I don’t need the work, but I believe, as a community, it is our duty and responsibility to support education, and that’s why I serve on the board … and that is why, when this need for substitutes became known, I felt I needed to throw my name in the hat.”
According to Human Resources Director Nicole Yochum, the shortage of substitutes in the Faribault Public School District has been significant.
“Since 2019, our three-month average fill rate of daily substitute vacancies realized a reduction by 17 percent,” Yochum said. “This fill rate includes the increased positions our internal staff are filling internally by being assigned, too, which causes them to lose their preparation time each day and/or be reassigned from their normal assignment (i.e. art, EL, interventionists and media specialists) to an unfilled classroom teacher, causing a shortage in those other subjects."
She added, “This means that our fill rates are actually much worse than what our system reflects, as a result of this ‘shell game’ with our staff." Yochum said. “The trend always fluctuates with the economy. When people are unemployed, we have a larger pool of available substitutes with to work with us. However, the pandemic has definitely had a larger impact the past two years.”
Back to school
No stranger to public school classrooms, Treadway taught at the elementary level in Faribault for over 20 years. After her retirement from teaching, she worked as a director for a local youth-serving nonprofit How Are The Children.
“As a School Board member, I can do something to support our teachers in a unique way that other board members may not be able to do,” Treadway said about her background as a teacher. Her experience certainly helps with her ability to succeed as a substitute, but all interested individuals with a four-year degree are eligible to apply for a short-term substitute teaching license in the state of Minnesota.
The impact of the COVID pandemic and an aging pool of substitute teachers have played a part in the current shortages faced by school districts.
“Before the pandemic, many of the subs had been retired teachers, and like many things over these last few years, that core of people have decided to step away from being substitute teachers,” Treadway said. “Therefore, we really need to build a new cadre of substitute teachers. There may not be an inordinate amount of substitute teacher needs, due to COVID, compared to other years. The primary problem is that we don’t have enough subs.”
Treadway said many subs may have stopped working due to virus fears, but distance learning last year reduced the need for substitute teachers and set another pattern into place for some of those retired teachers who were subbing.
“With distance learning, they were not needed as substitute teachers, and those individuals got out of the habit of substituting,” Treadway said. “They decided that this isn’t something they wanted to do in their retirement years anymore, and they chose not to go back.”
At present, the biggest needs for the district are in the elementary schools, since the middle school and high school schedules can allow for other teachers on staff to fill in for classes when their schedules allow. The all day nature of the elementary school schedules creates more of a need for a substitute teacher to be there throughout the day with the same students.
“Middle and High School have the same (substitute) needs, but their regular teachers can fill in for missing teachers, since they have prep time during the day,” Treadway said. “In elementary schools, that is not possible. You wouldn’t want five-to-six different teachers rotating in and out for a classroom. Even though there is a dramatic substitute teacher shortage, children need to feel there is consistency and stability in their day, and even though a substitute teacher is not their regular teacher, that substitute is there all day … that’s why I have concentrated my efforts at the elementary level.”
Treadway noted that new technology has helped take away some of the uncertainty of scheduling for substitutes.
“Unlike the early morning calls that used to happen for a sub, now there is a real user friendly app that the school district uses, so you can make choices ahead of time on whether you want to sub that day or not,” Treadway said.
Sparking interest
Human Resources Specialist Barb Budahl said the Faribault School District has used social media pushes and Faribault Daily News ad campaigns to help drive interest, along with increased pay rates at a current compensation rate of $145 per day or $29 per hour.
“We’re always evaluating our local situation on what we can do to gain more interest in these valuable positions,” Yochum said. “We are currently looking into several trends and innovative ideas to get more individuals interested in working in our schools.”
The compensation is certainly earned for the services provided by the substitutes, who help throughout the district on a daily basis, according to Treadway.
“I have to tell you that it is $145 you earn,” Treadway said. "Most of us remember how students take advantage of subs, and that is still true. For each group that I meet with as a teacher, I make it a personal challenge to see how I can confront those kinds of (behavioral) issues, where students may try to do something that their regular teacher would not allow.“
Most of the behavior management in schools is based on a relationship that students have with their regular teacher. Obviously, when you walk into a classroom as a sub, you don’t have that advantage.
“I believe my challenge is to walk in, and, as quickly as possible, create a relationship where the kids want to behave, as opposed to trying to force them to behave," Treadway said. "I just found having a good balance of expectations and rewards from a sub is well worth it. I like to figure out how I can get this group of kids, who don’t know me, and I don’t know them, how to be as productive as possible and to create a real learning opportunity, even when their regular teacher isn’t there.”
Treadway’s experience as a teacher and nonprofit director for a group dealing with low income and marginalized children has been a factor in her success so far as a substitute teacher.
“I guess you could say I have a little history in playing off the cuff … and that is what is required of a sub,” Treadway said. “You need a little bit inventive — how can I make this day as normal as possible for a child and use the routines and expectations that their regular teacher has. It doesn’t always work out that way, so I try to figure out how can I make it so it is still a pleasant learning experience for everybody.”
As a member of the School Board and a longtime resident of the community, Treadway is a firm believer in the value of public education and its many benefits to all.
“I do believe that public education serves the common good, and most want to be part of the common good, and that is why I am encouraging other people to join me to be a sub,” Treadway said. “It is not easy work, but I also know that we have exceptional teachers and staff that our helping our children gain, not only academically, but also restore their sense of purpose at school, and I can be part of that by being a sub."
She concluded, “I am putting out a plea to anyone and everyone, even if they only have one day that they are able to sub in the district, I would ask them to do that.”