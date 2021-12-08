Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and east central, south central, southeast and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&