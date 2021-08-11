Yahye Noor didn’t have much scheduled this summer, that is until he decided to become a program assistant for Faribault School District’s Summer STEAM program.
“I wanted to go back and see old teachers and work with kids,” said Noor, a rising senior at FHS.
Gudon Ahmed, another Summer STEAM program advisor who graduated from FHS this spring, remembers how much she enjoyed attending the summer program when she was in middle school. This summer, she wanted to become a role model to Somali students like her.
“When I was growing up, it was hard to relate to a lot of the PAs because they all came from white backgrounds, but now these kids have a place where they belong,” Ahmed said.
Summer STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) is similar to school in that it provides learning opportunities for students throughout the day. But unlike the traditional classroom, the focus is almost entirely on hands-on projects and games. Students are asked to choose fun workshops to do throughout the day. A total of 536 students enrolled in the program at Jefferson Elementary and Faribault Middle School this summer.
A showcase of talent Tuesday at Faribault Middle School signified the end of Summer STEAM, which gave students opportunities to have fun while learning during their break from school. Not only that, but the program presented new opportunities for teens and adults to become education leaders.
Noor explained that he, as a program assistant, completed tasks for Summer STEAM leaders and also ran his own camp that involved teaching students about snap circuits.
Ahmed ran a book club every day and helped students with their English language fluency. She also played games with students, like spoons, and supervised lunch.
“They grew and learned so much, and they got to have relationships that last a lifetime,” Ahmed said.
Said Noor: “What I enjoyed the most was seeing the kids meet friends and how they connect with each other, and seeing them outside of school at Walmart or the fair.”
Keeping in mind that the students who attended Summer STEAM dealt with changes of schedules the previous school year due to COVID-19, Ahmed said she hopes the students she worked with have a strong start to the new year.
“I hope we gave them a baseline to their education so they can take on any academic challenge they face,” Ahmed said.
Ahmed plans to attend St. Olaf College in Northfield this fall to study computer science on the premed track.
After high school, Noor said he wants to attend Riverland Community College for law enforcement.
Taylor Wertish, Summer STEAM coordinator for Faribault Public Schools, said giving high school students opportunities to work as program assistants is a win for the district as well. He said Kaylee Wiens, who runs the Teacher Cadet Academy at FHS, helped get students involved.
Some former program assistants have now become program leads within the Summer STEAM program. One of them is Angie Ramirez, who is also a RISE (Realizing Individual Student Excellence) coordinator. She sees students on an academic level during the school year, but Summer STEAM has given her a chance to simply laugh and have fun with the same students.
“Summer STEAM solidified that I want to work in school with students,” said Ramirez, who is an FHS and Gustavus Adolphus graduate.
After achieving her master’s in school counseling, Ramirez plans to return to Faribault to work in her community.
Laura McColley, another program lead, said knows most of the PAs from being a teacher at Faribault Middle School. She became a Summer STEAM lead because, as she said, “I love kids, and I love watching them learn.”