Faribault firefighters rescued a woman from her home Sunday morning after a kitchen fire filled the house with smoke.
When firefighters responded to the home at 516 8th St. NW shortly before 6 a.m., they found the woman holding her head out of a second story window as smoke poured out around her, according to a release from the Faribault Fire Department. Firefighters quickly set a ladder up to the window and she was assisted to safety. They then made entry through a back door and found an active fire in the kitchen.
The fire was quickly knocked down and crews started searching for pets that were in the home (two dogs, two cats and a gecko). Both dogs were located. One was fine but the other was unconscious. Firefighters and North Ambulance crews used its pet rescue kit to revive the dog. One cat and the gecko were located and the cat was also cared for utilizing the pet rescue kit. The gecko was fine and the cat was responsive, but not to normal levels by the time firefighters left the scene at 7:31 am. The second cat was not located before fire crews departed.
The Faribault Fire Department performed an investigation on the fire and ruled it accidental. The fire reportedly started on the oven and spread to nearby combustibles on the countertop, then spread to the upper cabinets. The fire was contained to the kitchen but the entire home sustained smoke damage.
“Smoke alarms and quick action by firefighters saved a life this morning. Accidents happen, we have to be prepared for them when they do. Having working smoke alarms is a good start to being prepared," said Fire Chief Dustin Dienst.