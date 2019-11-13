Members of the Midwest Winds Woodwind Quintet had only performed together for three weeks, but the group's five instrumentalists were well prepared to deliver Veterans Day concerts at Faribault High School and Jefferson Elementary.
From the Scott Air Force Base in St. Clair County, Illinois, the Midwest Winds Woodwind Quintet includes Staff Sgt. Christopher Jackson on bassoon, Master Sgt. Jennifer James on flute, Staff Sgt. Alena Zidlicky on French horn, Sr. Airman Claire Workinger on oboe and A1C Caitlin Mocchetti on clarinet.
Elementary students gathered in the Jefferson gymnasium to listen to the quintet perform patriotic selections, opera pieces and marches Tuesday afternoon. Between songs, the quintet members talked about how their instruments work and described when they might play the particular songs they chose.
Before playing their final selection, the quintet invited students to ask questions. Students wanted to know if the quintet members like their job (“Our job is awesome — we get to play music,” James responded) and how old they are (Zidlicky said the sum of all their ages is greater than 100). Students learned the quintet members each joined the Air Force at different times, and when they’re not playing in the quintet, they enjoy activities like baking, knitting and reading.
One student in the crowd asked if the quintet could play “The Star Spangled Banner,” and the instrumentalists proved that they could. For the last selection of the concert, “God Bless America,” the quintet members asked students to clap along to the beat.
Jefferson Elementary was the second stop in Faribault for the Midwest Winds Woodwind Quintet. Earlier Tuesday, the members performed for FHS students and taught a master class for members of the school's band.
Staff Sgt. Ryan Missel, who tours with the woodwind quintet, said FHS students had a lot of questions about being in the Air Force, and the performance offered the opportunity for quintet members to share stories about performing for veterans.
“We cover a 10-state region and like to visit each state every two years, minimum,” said Missel.
Apart from sharing their music with schools, the quintet takes their performances to veterans at VA homes. On Monday, the group performed for a Veterans Day program in Rochester and connected with a World War II veteran who still carried the American flag he brought to battle.
“This is part of the reason we exist," said Jackson, the bassoonist, adding that it was wonderful to perform at Jefferson Elementary because the school has such a diverse population. At any performance, he said the intent is to honor the United States with veterans, not just for veterans.
The Midwest Winds Woodwind Quintet is part of an outreach to let students know about the different opportunities within the Air Force, said Missel. November in particular presents the chance to help students connect with their nation’s heritage and honor those who have served in the military.