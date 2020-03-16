Like most of you, we have been closely following the spread of COVID-19 and its impact on our communities. The health and safety of our employees is our top priority.
As public health officials have advised, we are taking steps to minimize person-to-person contact and do our part in helping slow the spread of COVID-19, which has proven dangerous to a segment of the population. A part of that effort is closing our doors to customer traffic for the time being.
We are still here to serve you, however.
Thank you for your understanding. We will continue coverage of this pandemic as long as it continues. For updates in between our print editions, visit southernminn.com. For news and information on the local impact of the novel coronavirus, visit bit.ly/2wbONXk.