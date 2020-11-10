Amid a wave in new COVID infections across the state, Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday announced new restrictions on bars, restaurants and other businesses.
Set to go into effect Friday, the changes most prominently includes a 10 p.m. curfew for in-person service at restaurants and bars. In addition, bar seating and counter service will be prohibited; standing games like pool and darts will be limited. In addition to those restrictions, larger group gatherings will be strictly limited over the next few weeks. Beginning Nov. 27, wedding receptions and other events will be capped at 50 people, which will be further reduced to 25 by Dec. 11.
“I feel like the guy in Footloose — no dancing, no fun,” the governor quipped, referring to a classic 1980s movie. “That is not my intention. My intention is to keep you safe so you can all dance a lot longer and our neighbors don’t get put at risk.”
Local businesses and chamber directors expressed concern over the restrictions and relief that they would be somewhat limited. Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Brad Meier noted that this is a crucial time of the year for many restaurants and urged area residents to support them.
“Our businesses are really working hard at creating a safe environment,” Meier said. “Even though restrictions are tightening, it doesn’t mean you can’t go to (local businesses).”
Meier’s counterpart at the Faribault Chamber, Nort Johnson, noted that across the state nearly 200 businesses have been investigated for suspected patron transmission of COVID and 117 have met the outbreak threshold and had their names publicly released. None of the 117 restaurants are located in Faribault, Owatonna or Northfield. Johnson said that’s a testament to the efforts of local businesses to keep patrons safe but added that even those restaurants named in reports are trying their hardest.
“Sometimes even the best efforts can fall on deaf ears with some patrons,” he said. “It’s a really hard time for restaurants and bars that are trying to make some sort of a comeback after a difficult year.”
Don Clayton of Basher’s Sports Bar and Grill in Faribault said that the effect of restrictions on his business are likely to be minimal. Clayton said that Basher’s has already had limited seating and is typically very quiet by 10 p.m.
“I’m fortunate that that’s all (the governor) decided to do and didn’t decide to do something more drastic,” he said.
Targeting the young
Walz says he’s implementing the restrictions with a particular eye to reducing the rate of infection among 18- to 34-year olds. Minnesotans in that age bracket have seen skyrocketing rates of infection and many pass it onto others while remaining asymptomatic.
As the numbers of cases have risen, the amount of available critical care beds throughout the state has plummeted. According to the governor’s numbers, 97% of critical care beds in the metro and 91% in southeast Minnesota are in use. The biggest driver of the skyrocketing rate of infection has been social events. According to the state, more than 70% of COVID outbreaks over the last several months can be traced back to private social gatherings, weddings or late nights at bars.
In his Tuesday afternoon press conference, the governor expressed frustration that with the rising number of cases, but warned that lax COVID restrictions have led to massive outbreaks in Minnesota’s neighboring states. Should the state let down its guard, he warned that a similar spike is likely to occur.
“If we want to get back to the things we love, we need to take some control over this (virus) and do what we can to contain the spread,” he said.
Walz said he feels for the state’s hospitality businesses, who have had to bear the brunt of the harshest restrictions throughout the pandemic. Still, he said that his approach has been guided by the science, and as deeply unfortunate it is, it’s hospitality businesses that have been most at risk.
While the bar curfew may be unprecedented, Walz said that state data shows it’s particularly important. According to the Governor, the transmission risk more than doubles after 9 p.m., as people become increasingly inebriated and let their guard down.
“This isn’t happening because (hospitality businesses) have been lax, but because this is where there’s the most spread,” he said.
Rice County Public Health Director Deb Purfeerst says the governor’s restrictions make sense. She noted that with cases rising dramatically across the state, the time to “dial back” the state’s opening has come.
“We know that community spread is at an all-time high right now,” she said. “We need to make sure we are protecting vulnerable populations.”
The governor has also declared his intention to extend his Peacetime State of Emergency Declaration for another 30 days and has called another special session, as required by the Minnesota Constitution, to give lawmakers a chance to block it.
‘Not going to let this bring me down’
Roger Warheim of Owatonna’s Foremost Brewing Co., expected to open later this month, said that the governor’s restrictions haven’t altered his bar’s plans significantly. According to Warheim, the only significant change is that the business will have to close at 10 instead of 11 as originally planned.
“As far as counter seating is concerned, we were planning on not having people at the bar,” he said. “When people imbibe while they’re facing the bartender, we know that can be a risky situation.”
Jeff LeBeau, longtime owner of Faribault’s Depot Bar and Grill, expressed frustration with the governor’s actions. LeBeau said he takes COVID deeply seriously, but feels singled out by the restrictions aimed mainly at bar and restaurant owners.
To keep his patrons safe, LeBeau said that he does everything to spread patrons out and bar riskier activities like dancing. Despite the challenges, he vowed that the Depot would survive COVID and continue to operate long into the future.
“I’m not going to let this bring me down,” he said. “We’ll do what we need to do.”
Scott Boldt of Faribault’s Boldt Funeral Home said that the pandemic has been particularly hard for many families, and especially crushing for those who have lost a loved one to COVID and have not been able to see them in their final moments.
“It’s so sad when an individual cannot be with a person that’s dying due to COVID,” he said. “It makes their stress and grief even harder.”
Boldt noted that Walz’s new restrictions will only apply to funeral receptions, not the funeral itself. That makes it more limited than previous restrictions implemented by the governor while still providing additional safety and peace of mind.