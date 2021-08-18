A little goes a long way in the eyes of Elizabeth Child, who was recently hired as executive director of Rice County Area United Way.
She likes to share that $3 a week can provide all the appointments, including medications, for a child in one year. In that way, she said, “Helping them in one area of their lives can help every area of their lives.”
“It just goes back to the fact that there’s a lot of hidden needs many of us who have jobs or are retired or have had jobs and are secure don’t see,” Child said. “… The more you give, the more you realize that by helping those in need you’re also helping yourself because you’re helping your community, and they end up being the most avid givers, and it lifts people up.”
Engaging Rice County communities and incentivizing both organizations and individuals to give back in their own unique way is what Child is about as the United Way’s executive director. Although she served in the same role several years ago, Child herself is engaging in a bigger opportunity than before.
With 30 years experience in strategic communication and over 20 years of involvement in local nonprofits, Child has served as president of the board at both the Northfield Arts Guild and WINGS (Women in Northfield Giving Support). In 2014, she made a career shift using her marketing background to become executive director of Northfield United Way. The job was only part-time, however, so she left in 2017 to accept a full-time position at the University of St. Thomas.
After that, Child and her husband fulfilled their dream of sailing for two years in the winter and spring. She wasn’t working at that time but returned to Northfield in the summer and asked Penny Hillemann, who was then United Way, if she needed help. Knowing what a busy job it was, Child started volunteering.
But by then the nonprofit had grown. In mid 2019, the Northfield and Faribault United Way organizations merged to become the Rice County Area United Way.
Earlier this year, Child accepted the opportunity to step in as interim executive director in place of Hillemann, who is now the assistant program director of Laura Baker Services.
“When I got in, I decided I wanted to stay because it had really expanded into Faribault, and it was now a full time job,” Child said. “After a couple years of just working part time, I was really ready to engage again.”
Greg Closser, chair of the its board of directors, said in a press release that hiring Child again makes for a seamless transition.
“I think we are extremely lucky to have someone with Elizabeth Child’s skill set as our next executive director,” Closser said.
Child said United Way is primarily about engaging and incentivizing people to be more charitable and give locally. Another major piece is being a connector and encouraging collaboration.
“I think that we’re in this place of having merged with the Faribault United Way just a few years ago, so one vision is that we start to see ourselves as Rice County and remove the barriers between Faribault and Northfield,” Child said. “ … Forwarding that goal would certainly be important, and it is already happening in most other agencies.”
As an example of the silo-busting happening in Rice County, Child noted how various entities in Northfield and Faribault joined forces in 2020 when the Faribault Food Shelf closed to create a brand new organization that ensure the food insecure in Faribault are taken care of.
“As a new merged agency we would love to get participation up in both communities and visibility in both communities,” Child said.
Working with a number of companies, United Way does campaigns in the fall. Each company and organization has a different culture, so Child believes in getting to know each one as a unique entity that can participate in United Way campaigns in their own way. Child is in the process of creating new volunteer opportunities donors might enjoy.
“People can give by putting us in their estate so they don’t give now but they give later and contribute to their community that way,” Child said. “There are always opportunities to get involved, and if someone wants to get involved more in the community, I would really encourage them to give us a call and we would match them with their interests and find them an opportunity.”