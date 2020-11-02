Doing research on a local community requires more than visiting a historical society, according to Rice County Historical Society Executive Director Sue Garwood.
Various buildings throughout Faribault, for example, contain their own historical documents and pictures that offer a different angle of the past. But thanks to an online tool, researchers can gain a deeper understanding of Rice County with just a few clicks of a mouse.
An online tool that started 14 years ago, called the Northfield History Collaborative, recently began its evolution into a county-wide effort due to a partnership between the Northfield Historical Society, the Rice County Historical Society and Carleton College. The tool, now called the Northfield-Rice County Digital History Collection (DHC) compiles information from various sources in one place for easy access. The DHC is available for anyone to access at nrcdighistory.org.
“We actually haven’t embarked on new content yet, but we’ve got some potential communities that would like their items added, and we’ll be looking through those in the coming months and year,” said Cathy Osterman, executive director of the Northfield Historical Society. “So it will grow from something that is just Northfield-based to something that is county wide.”
Said Garwood: “What’s nice is that because of Carleton College and the work already done by the previous iteration, that previous content is still available. The key is this is getting our primary resources out to the community in a way that doesn’t require them to walk through our door — although there is always more for them to see if they do walk through our door.”
The Northfield History Collaborative began in 2007, under a collaboration between the Northfield Historical Society, Carleton College, Northfield Public Library and Rice County Historical Society. The online tool originally provided a one-stop access point for users to gather information on two topics: Education in Northfield and the James-Younger Gang Bank Raid. The project expanded in 2011 to involve more Northfield partners like churches, organizations and businesses.
Since October 2019, the project's Steering Committee talked about broadening the research tool to encompass the rest of Rice County. Now, with a new name and organization group, the foundation for the DHC has been laid. The Steering Committee will start looking into possible grant writing in 2021 to further the scope of the project.
Although COVID-19 wasn’t the driving force behind the DHC expansion, Garwood said the pandemic gives even more value to the online tool. This is particularly true for students who may not have access to libraries as they conduct research for essays or projects.
DHC works with 17 different sources on the website, most of them so far based in Northfield. Those outside of Northfield include Chistdala Church Preservation and Cemetery Association, the city of Dundas, Bridgewater Township and the Rice County Historical Society. Through DHC, researchers and history enthusiasts can examine sources they might not otherwise consider. For example, one of the online sources is KYMN Radio, which has a wealth of audiotaped interviews.
While no entities in Faribault have signed on just yet, Garwood said some of those places that could contribute if they choose include churches, the Minnesota State Academies, the Morristown Historical Society and Shattuck-St. Mary’s School. The Rice County Historical Society may welcome community members to contribute significant images or artifacts to the compilation, if they have the copyrights.
In the DHC, Osterman said staff members from the Northfield Historical Society have previously searched through the archives to find the most historic items. The search feature on the site allows researchers to find information with key words or by browsing topical collections like “Arts and Culture” or “World War I in Northfield and Rice County.”
“The whole thing is really designed to be very researcher friendly,” Osterman said. “We’ve already compiled all these resources together; it’s already sitting in one location, preserved and available 24/7 for whoever needs and wants that. I think that’s one of the most important things for us, to keep it researcher friendly.”