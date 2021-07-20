Two people are dead in what Faribault police are calling a murder suicide.
Faribault officers were dispatched to a home in the 700 block of Third Street NW shortly after 8 p.m. Monday after a female caller reported that her boyfriend had been drinking and was throwing things around the residence, and that she was unable to leave the residence, according to a release from the Faribault Police Department.
The caller also reported that her boyfriend had two guns in the residence and that he might fight or flee when officers arrived.
While collecting information, the dispatcher heard the caller scream and then lost contact. Calls back to the woman went unanswered.
When officers arrived, they received no response when they knocked on the door and could see overturned furniture inside the residence. They found the door unlocked.
Officers entered the residence and found two people were unresponsive — one female and one male — on the floor.
The woman, Amanda Schroeder, 32, appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds and life-saving measures were attempted, but she was ultimately declared dead at the scene.
The man, Brandon Akermark, 27, appeared to have suffered a single gunshot to the head and was also declared dead. A handgun was found lying next to the male. Officers and detectives worked through the night to process the scene.
Schroeder and Akermark's bodies have been sent to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.
“Our deepest condolences go to the family members of both Amanda and Brandon as they deal with this unspeakable tragedy," said Police Chief Andy Bohlen.
“Initial investigation leads us to believe this incident was contained to this residence and there is no ongoing threat to the public. We encourage anyone experiencing domestic violence to reach out for help. There are several resources devoted to addressing this community epidemic. We also encourage anyone that hears neighbors involved in domestic violence to call the police immediately as it could save a life.”
The investigation is active and ongoing. Also responding to assist was the Rice County Sheriff’s Office, Faribault Fire Department and North Ambulance.