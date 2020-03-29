After being one of the last counties in the region to report a confirmed case of COVID-19, Le Sueur County is now topping the list of confirmed cases.
Regionally, cases continue to grow across south central Minnesota, though at a mostly steady rate. Le Sueur County has seen the most prominent spike, as it now reports 13 confirmed cases, as of Monday. Rice County has three confirmed cases; Steele County six; Nicollet County three; Waseca County three; Goodhue County three and Sibley County one. Blue Earth and Scott counties, with much larger populations than Le Sueur County, have eight and 10, respectively.
Le Sueur County Public Health Director Cindy Shaughnessy said Sunday that none of the cases in the county were via community spread. The first case was directly linked to travel, and the rest of the cases were all traced back to someone else with a confirmed case.
Shaughnessy says she isn't privy to whether the newer cases came in contact with a single individual with the virus or multiple people who tested positive for COVID-19.
But she noted, "Even though 12 of the 13 Le Sueur County cases had contact with a lab confirmed case, we need to emphasize that COVID-19 is circulating in communities across Minnesota, that community transmission is happening, and the cases confirmed by testing are a fraction of the true number of cases."
After the first reported county case March 22, Shaughnessy said, “This does not come as a surprise as we know COVID-19 is circulating in communities across Minnesota, even in counties without a confirmed positive case. That is why it is extremely important that everyone take the community mitigation strategies seriously. Le Sueur County and Le Sueur County Public Health are working hard to make sure our communities have the accurate information they need to stay safe and by working together with all of our communities partners, we will get through this together.”
The first confirmed case in Le Sueur County was reported March 22 by the Minnesota Department of Health. Two days later, that spiked to five, and have more than doubled since.