A man found with more than 23 pounds of marijuana and related products who police say was dealing large quantities of the drug is expected to be placed on probation after pleading guilty Tuesday in Rice County District Court.
Charles Michael Eltonga, 41, of Northfield, pleaded guilty to third-degree drug sale and fifth-degree controlled substance possession. Eltonga had been charged last October with a total of five felonies in two cases for sale and possession of marijuana, marijuana concentrates, edibles and other products containing tetrahydrocannabinol/THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.
Three of those charges are expected to be dismissed at his Aug. 24 sentencing. According to court documents, Eltonga will receive a stay of imposition sentence of up to five years while he is placed on probation. If he successfully completes probation, the conviction would be deemed a misdemeanor.
The charges were the result of an investigation by the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force, which identified him as a “multi-pound dealer.” Agents executed several search warrants Sept. 10 after reportedly watching Eltonga drive around Northfield, stop at an apartment building and walk toward it carrying a large bag, briefcase and box. Inside the bags, agents reportedly found several large packages of marijuana, a plastic bag containing about 12 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and four jars filled with a concentrate used to make marijuana edibles. Inside the briefcase and box, agents reportedly located paraphernalia, marijuana wax and edibles.
Inside an apartment in the building, which Eltonga reportedly told agents he was renting, agents say they discovered additional controlled substances, paraphernalia, evidence of drug sales and an enclosure with a ventilation fan hooked to the window that agents believed was used to grow marijuana. Agents allegedly found three large bags of marijuana, as well as several smaller bags inside the enclosure and THC edibles in the apartment’s kitchen freezer.
During a search of Eltonga’s residence west of Northfield, agents located more controlled substances as well as other evidence of drug dealing: multiple containers of marijuana, marijuana wax and wax residue; heat-sealed bags with marijuana and marijuana residue; additional quantities of marijuana edibles and gummies; $1,610 in cash and a money-counting machine.
Following the filing of his charges, Task Force Commander Paul LaRoche estimated that the drugs and other products confiscated from Eltonga would be worth about $57,500, but said that was a conservative figure.