For 20 years is a long time to be in limbo.
That's how long Diane Vonruden's been waiting for the Rice County Board of Commissioners to come up what she believes is a logical and sustainable plan for a portion of Forest Township that runs along Interstate 35.
The area, which runs from slightly north of Hwy. 19 to County Road 8 lacks infrastructure to support commercial development the county's draft 2040 Comprehensive Plan proposes. At its southern end, just north of land recently annexed into the city of Faribault, would be hundreds more acres set aside for industrial business. Labeled Urban Expansion-Industrial, it's likely that land would be eventually become part of Faribault.
Suggesting that much land support commercial and industrial development frightens Vonruden and rural Northfield resident Sam Sunderlin.
During the board's July 21 board meeting, VonRuden, Sunderlin and former Bridgewater Township Supervisor Kathleen Doran-Norton pointed to what they says are serious deficiencies in the comprehensive plan.
Vonruden also suggested the county has bent over backward to attract development she and many of her neighbors believe detrimental to the serene, ag-centered life enjoy.
Though the most recent project, Wolf Creek Autobahn, was pulled by developer Neal Krzyzaniak after he lost development rights to a large portion of land off County Road 1. Landowners working with Krzyzaniak requested and obtained zoning changes that would have allowed the project, which included hundreds of condos, a 5.6-mile track, an RV park and associated retail outlets and a restaurant, to move forward.
It was a project roundly criticized by area residents concerned with anticipated increases in traffic and noise, and harm to the environment and area wildlife.
Sunderlin, who said she represented a new nonprofit, Forest Economic Development Association, asked for qualified planning engineers "help determine what is feasible, and provide a very specific plan to ensure that only compatible, inclusive and sustainable developments be allowed as our neighbors." She said the group also wants detailed definitions of the commercial/industrial zones included in the plan. As now written, two of the zoning designations are very similar.
To help residents better assess the proposal, on which the county must solicit input, Sunderlin asked the board to designate the portions of the draft which differ from its current incarnation.
The group's final request, she said, was to put the plan on hold.
"People are … concerned about the proposed Commercial/Industrial and will want to comment in person. Under the pandemic guidelines, I believe only 20 people could attend a meeting. None of us want to attend any meetings right now. Please don't force people to jeopardize their lives by making them show up at a meeting to protect their quality of life," she said.
The request, said Commissioner Galen Malecha, was reasonable.
"I don't know how we are going to do it with the pandemic," he said, adding he's concered over what he felt was a lack of public input.
In late 2015, the county held three public meetings on what a new plan should include. Nearly 100 attended. There have been several stops and starts since then; some delays were related to new staff working on the project and getting them acclimated to their new jobs.
But Commissioners Jeff Docken and Dave Miller felt that the 2015 meetings permitted residents a good chance to weigh in.
"I think we've had great public input, though maybe not enough," said Miller.
More time, won't likely make a difference, said Commissioner Jake Gillen. "I don't know that we're going to find a lot of more people interested in this document," he said.
Commissioners did ask county staff heading up the project to beef up the section on housing, a county-wide issue that's drawn the focus of Faribault and Northfield's city councils. Once the draft plan is complete, the board will consider how best to receive public input.
The board's conversation didn't touch on the speakers' concerns about the proposal's suggested increase in commercial property or Doran-Norton's comment on the planned location.
"It's peculiar that there's an expansion of commercial/industrial where folks don't want it, yet Bridgewater Townships is in the process of incorporating to allow commercial/industrial," she said. "That doesn't make sense."