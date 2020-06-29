Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE RAINFALL MOVING SOUTHWARD AND CONTINUING THROUGH NOON... .THE AXIS OF HEAVIER RAINFALL HAS SHIFTED SOUTHWARD ACROSS FAR SOUTHERN MINNESOTA SO THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH HAS BEEN EXPANDED IN THIS AREA UNTIL NOON. ADDITIONAL THUNDERSTORMS WILL CONTINUE ACROSS PARTS OF THE REGION THIS MORNING, WITH THE RAINFALL SLOWLY DECREASING IN AREAL COVERAGE AND INTENSITY BY NOON. SIGNIFICANT FLASH FLOODING IS POSSIBLE IN THE WATCH AREA, ESPECIALLY IF THESE STORMS DEVELOP OVER URBAN AREAS. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TWIN CITIES/CHANHASSEN HAS EXPANDED THE * FLASH FLOOD WATCH TO INCLUDE PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA, BLUE EARTH, BROWN, RICE, WASECA, AND WATONWAN. IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA, GOODHUE. * UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY * ADDITIONAL ROUNDS OF HEAVY RAINFALL COULD LEAD TO A HIGH LIKELIHOOD OF FLASH FLOODING. * FLASH FLOODING OF CREEKS, STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, AND LOW LYING AREAS IS POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PLEASE REPORT FLOODING TO YOUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY OR THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN THE TWIN CITIES WHEN YOU CAN DO SO SAFELY. &&