At a church on the southwest border of Ukraine, Steve Crombie saw a curtain dividing what had been the sanctuary.
On one side of the curtain there were rows of mattresses on the floor.
“It looked like a barracks,” said the pastor of The River Church in Faribault.
Except it wasn’t soldiers who were sleeping. It was women and children napping after their long journeys fleeing from war.
On the other side of the curtain, women prepared a meal while their children played with donated toys.
Crombie recently spent a week in Ukraine and Romania visiting churches and other makeshift refugee centers. Representing an organization of pastors, Crombie went into a war zone with a mission to learn how churches in the U.S. can best support Ukraine refugees. They wanted to find firsthand relief efforts where they could be confident donations would be put to good use.
“We went to see what the needs are. So we can say: ‘Yes, here’s what we can do to help,’” Crombie said.
The Faribault pastor went with a pastor from Pennsylvania, representing an organization called Network of Related Pastors. The group has done missionary work in the region and reconnected with past contacts.
Crombie believes God had a hand in helping them so readily be able to meet with refugees, relief workers and others.
“God just did amazing things in connecting us to one person who connected us with another and another,” he said.
The pastors spent most of their time in Romania, touring refugee centers. A memorable sight, Crombie said, was on a stretch of road just outside of Ukraine. The road was lined with tents of humanitarian organizations offering help to refugees as they arrived to safety. Some of those refugees had walked to the border.
The sight showcased “both the horror and the beauty of humanity all in the same small strip of road,” Crombie said. There were women and children carrying suitcases and pets “walking out of their home country without husbands and fathers to an unknown and uncertain future,” he said. They were met by volunteers who were “serving hot meals and giving medical attention and hope to strangers in need.”
The pastors also met government and local leaders, volunteers and refugees. They spoke to one refugee family whose head of household was working long hours in a hotel restaurant in exchange for a room to stay in.
While some Ukrainans are going to stay with family members across Europe and beyond, Crombie said many of the refugees he met don’t want to go any further from their homes than they have to, in order to find safety. They plan to return home as soon as the fighting is over.
“They didn’t want to leave. Their husbands are still there fighting,” Crombie said.
Most of the Romanian people are generously receiving the influx of Ukrainian refugees, Crombie said.
The pastor saw donations of food, clothing and other supplies arriving at and being distributed from churches and other shelters.
But there still are some unfulfilled needs that the pastors identified. They are now back home and starting to fundraise. Dollars will go to organizations they vetted to help fill those needs, Crombie said.
The wish list includes more vehicles to get the donated supplies into the hands of those who need them. A variety of medications also are sorely needed for refugees who have lost access to their usual medical care.
Generators also are sought to send to Ukranians who are stuck in combat zones.
“They’re in the dark riding out the bombings,” Crombie said.