Light bounces off the shiny car hood on Raelee Edgar’s painting, catching the reflection of the surrounding scenery and telling a story of its own.
The oil painter’s artwork, featuring vintage automobiles, will soon hang at the Owatonna Hospital as part of Owatonna Arts Center’s Healing Arts Program. The Spring/Summer exhibit opens March 1.
Edgar grew up in Michigan, widely known as the center for the U.S. automotive industry, it inspired much of her painting, which include a variety of vintage automobiles and hood ornaments from various angles. A closer look at the shiny surface reflections reveals secondary subjects. The Twin Cities area resident says she enjoys painting automobiles because it brings back memories for herself and others.
“The reflective work, there’s an opportunity for some abstract kind of moments in the paintings,” Edgar said. “Because I take a lot of the photos that I work from, I’m often a little blob someplace in the painting in a reflection somewhere. So it’s kind of like Where’s Waldo?”
Edgar begins her paintings by taking lots of photos at car shows and auto museums. She selects the best photos to paint, generally looking for how the light hits the car and interesting elements within the image, and crops the photo if necessary. Her experience as a graphic designer comes in handy when visualizing the size and composition of her perspective painting before she begins.
She also paints other reflective subjects such as landscapes and seascapes. Additionally, she paints portraits and is currently taking commissions. Those interested can visit her website raeleeedgar.com.
Edgar earned her BFA at Kendall College of Art and Design in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Later working as a graphic designer and art director for a number of years after graduation. In 2009, she started painting more regularly and has been painting since, trying several different mediums.
“I think acrylics, they dry so fast you don’t have a chance to manipulate them as well,” Edgar said. “I have done a number of my paintings in acrylic, but what I like about oil is that it has this kind of luminescent quality and you can work with it longer. So if you want to change something you have a little more time to do it without having to paint over it.”
Throughout the years, Edgar has learned from each painting experience. While no painting is ever perfect, Edgar says it’s the knowledge she learns from the experience that’s important. She’s also become a faster painter over time.
“You get faster the more brush time you put in, you intuitively make better decisions when you’re painting. You don’t have to spend as much time mixing and you learn to see better,” Edgar said.
Currently Edgar paints from her home studio, as the Minnetonka Center for the Arts studio is closed because of the pandemic. It’s been difficult for some artists to find opportunities to show art during the pandemic, although virtual shows have seen a rise in popularity. Edgar points out that with virtual show viewers don’t really get the chance to get up close and see all of the brushstrokes and the tiny details. She’s grateful for the opportunity to show her work at the hospital and share her talent.
“It’s really enjoyable for me when I’m painting, the process and the experience of just kind of getting lost in it,” Edgar said. “The practice of painting, just for me, is very calming and soothing. And I think too if you have a gift you ought to share it with people.”