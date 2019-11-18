Amid political polarization, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar has reintroduced a bill that would extend the landmark Violence Against Women Act and make several significant changes to the 25-year-old bill.
Among the most important measures of VAWA were the creation and expansion of funding for community-based programs to help victims of domestic violence and a restriction on firearm sales to those who have been convicted of domestic violence and live with their victim. Local domestic violence advocates say that the Violence Against Women Act has had a significant impact on public safety here in Rice County.
Rice County Attorney John Fossum said that in his role he’s seen how the current provision restricting firearm sales to those convicted of domestic violence crimes has benefited public safety. Although the County Attorney's Office primarily prosecutes violations of state law and the state has similar laws on the books, Fossum said that VAWA provides an extra level of protection for victims domestic violence, making it harder for those considered a public safety risk to acquire firearms.
Erica Staab-Absher serves as executive director of the HOPE Center, a Rice County-based nonprofit serving victims of domestic and sexual violence. Staab-Absher said that her organization relies heavily on programs and initiatives created by the Violence Against Women Act.
Were the organization to lose that funding, it could have a devastating impact on the HOPE Center's ability to help its clients.
“It saddens me that VAWA has become a partisan issue," she said. It should be a nonpartisan issue, because it would be devastating for our agency if we were to not have these funds available."
Passed in 1994, the law has previously overcome polarization to be renewed in five-year increments in 2000, 2005 and 2013. The law expired at the end of 2018, and though it was temporarily renewed as part of a stopgap budget deal, it’s been expired since February.
Although the law may not still be on the books, the programs it created can still be funded through the House Appropriations process. In fact, that’s exactly what happened from 2010 to 2013, the last time when the bill was allowed to expire.
Earlier this year, the House passed a bill that would have renewed VAWA for another five years. The House passed bill also added several new policies to VAWA, including a provision that tightened firearm sales to people convicted of stalking or domestic abuse.
Currently, federal law prohibits selling firearms to people who are "married to, lived with or have a child with” the victim who they were convicted of abusing. The new law would expand the definition, putting a lifetime gun ban on anyone convicted of stalking or domestic abuse.
While 33 Republicans crossed the aisle to vote for the bill, the large majority of Republican members of Congress voted against it. House Republicans, including Rep. Jim Hagedorn, objected to the lifetime gun ban as well as transgender rights provisions in the law.
Klobuchar’s proposal is similar to the House-backed plan, including the provision that would strip convicted domestic abusers of their firearm rights. A former prosecutor, Klobuchar said that such a provision is needed to protect victims of domestic violence from their abusers.
Another key change in the law would empower tribal courts to prosecute non-native people for sexual assault and other acts of domestic violence if they occur on tribal land. Under current law, cases of sexual assault on tribal lands are turned over to federal prosecutors, who decline to prosecute them two thirds of the time, according to a 2010 analysis from the U.S. Government Accountability Office.
The proposal is strongly backed by Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith, who earlier this year partnered with Sens. Tom Udall, D-New Mexico, and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, on a bill that would have given tribal courts those additional powers.
On Friday, Smith and Lt. Gov Peggy Flanagan, the second indigenous woman elected to statewide office in the United States, held a press conference at the state capitol to discuss VAWA.
At the conference, Smith and Flanagan blasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, for not bringing up the House-passed VAWA for a vote in the Senate. Smith and Flanagan said they were particularly concerned about the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) crisis and believed that the updated version of VAWA would help provide the tools to address it.
“Too often, Native women are, at best, invisible, and at worst, we are disposable,” Flanagan said. “This must change.”
Earlier this year, Minnesota created Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women task force in hopes of finding solutions to the issue. The new task force, created with bipartisan support in the legislature and the strong support of Gov. Tim Walz's administration, will include advocates, tribal representatives, law enforcement and elected officials. It's required to produce a report by Dec. 15, 2020.
Liz Richards, executive director of the Minnesota Coalition for Battered Women, said that she’s supportive of the reforms proposed by Klobuchar and others to the bill, including those which would help to address the crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.
Nonetheless, she said she isn’t surprised that the current polarization in the nation's capital is making things difficult.
“I’m optimistic that we can get a great bill through, but I think it will take us a bit of work to get there,” Richards said.