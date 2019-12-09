“Respect” wasn’t a new word or concept for Faribault High School ninth-graders when Youth Frontiers hosted a Respect Retreat for the entire grade.
But as high school introduces new forms of interacting with one another, and a new level of busyness, Friday's day-long retreat served as a reminder to keep themselves in check.
“Now they’re in high school and getting closer and closer to being adults and being on their own,” said Kaylee Wiens, an FHS teacher who supervised the Respect Retreat. “And it’s just an important life skill to learn to respect others and themselves.”
The ninth-graders split into two groups with one in the FHS gym and the others at the Faribault Armory with students from Waterville-Elysian-Morristown High School. Youth Frontiers, which conducts retreats for different grade levels on topics like kindness and courage, led the retreat with talks, games and music. FHS Link Crew members, composed of upperclassmen, led group discussions.
Kelly Cerrillo, FHS junior, said she benefited from the retreat as a Link Crew member.
“I like helping people realize what’s going on in the school,” said Cerrillo. “I hope there’s change … I’m pretty sure I felt the same way as [the freshmen].”
Two Youth Frontiers retreat leaders per site delivered speeches and instigated games and discussions for the ninth-graders. Tony Lehr, one of the leaders at the FHS site, played guitar and sang. Genevieve Kalland, the other FHS leader, shared a personal story about her own challenge to respect a high school classmate several years ago.
As a high school freshman, Kalland recollected the time when she listened to someone’s audition for the girls’ a capella group at her school. This person rubbed Kalland the wrong way prior to the audition, so she felt a wave of relief when the girl couldn’t sing. After the girl left the room, Kalland made a negative comment she immediately regretted when another choir member said, “She’s one of my best friends.”
Kalland explained during her talk that she didn’t expect everyone in the room to befriend one another. Instead, she challenged them to stop thinking like a “people watcher” at the Minnesota State Fair when dealing with people they see on a daily basis.
“When you think you know the whole story, you can push people away,” said Kalland told the group. “ … You may think those judgmental thoughts are just going to stay in your head, but it does eventually come out in your actions.”
Kalland also told the freshmen that people may laugh at hurtful jokes, not because they agree, but because they feel uncomfortable. She encouraged students to instead stand up for others without turning it into a big deal. She reminded students it only takes two seconds to make that effort.
To close out the retreat, freshmen gathered around in a large group for a “campfire moment.” Each student wrote on a card how they planned to stay committed to one of the three domains of respect discussed during the retreat. Those who wanted to speak about the impact of respect in their lives were invited to share their experience.
As Kalland told the group: “The work and investment you put in now makes a world of difference.”