The Faribault School Board responded Monday to calls from the community and district staff not to move the Faribault Area Learning Center to the high school, agreeing to postpone the decision indefinitely.
The proposed move was presented to the board during its Feb. 8 meeting in preparation for making budget adjustments for the academic year 2021-22, a result of inadequate state funding and a sharp enrollment decline. The district faces an expected $2.2 million deficit, and while federal COVID-19 relief funding offsets about $850,000, the board still needed to make significant adjustments to balance its budget.
Over the course of the past few weeks, the board has received feedback from numerous ALC graduates, parents and former staff members who expressed anxiety over the proposed move, saying that the ALC's separate location provides many students with a fresh start following negative experiences at the high school.
The likelihood of receiving more COVID-19 relief funding from the federal government partially influenced the board's decision. While the relief funding will only cover the 2021-22 academic year, it will give the district more time to take a closer look at ALC programming and decide the future of the building where it is housed.
By postponing the decision, the board also spared two ALC staff member positions.
One major cut the board did approve was the elimination of the job of ALC director. This brings the board $125,000 closer to reaching its $2.2 million target.
During the Feb. 22 board meeting, the board directed Superintendent Todd Sesker to find $125,000 in administrative cuts the board could consider in lieu of voting to cut additional teaching positions.
Board Chair Chad Wolff and board members Courtney Cavellier and Casie Steeves opposed eliminating the ALC director position. The motion passed 4-3.
By cutting the ALC director position, Faribault High School administrators will instead oversee the ALC, which is located on the northwest side of Faribault. The high school is on the southwest side of the city.
