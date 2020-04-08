A shop southeast of Cannon City suffered suffered extensive heat and smoke damage in a fire late Tuesday evening.
Faribault firefighters, officers from the Rice County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol, and a North Memorial Ambulance crew responded to the blaze at 18476 Eiler Ave. shortly before midnight Tuesday.
Heavy black smoke was coming out of the overhead door when authorities arrived, according to a release from Faribault Fire Chief Dustin Dienst. It was confirmed that no one was inside the building at the time of the fire.
Crews attacked the fire from the exterior of the structure initially and then entered the structure to extinguish the fire. Very little fire was found inside the structure. Ventilating the heat and smoke proved to be difficult as were are only two doors, one overhead door and one man door and they are both on the same side of the building. The building's contents also suffered extensive heat and smoke damage. Crews cleared the scene at 3:03 am.
Firefighters, sheriff's deputies and the state fire marshal began an investigation into the cause of the fire. The results are not available at this time.
“I am thankful that neither the homeowner or any first responders were injured at this large fire," said Dienst.