Authorities are working to determine the cause of a Friday morning house explosion and fire.
According to a release from Faribault Fire Chief Dustin Dienst, firefighters, the Rice County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol and North Memorial Ambulance Service responded to a report of a large explosion and fire at a home located at 5607 263rd St. E, southeast of Walcott, but north of the Steele County line.
When they arrived, emergency responders witnessed debris scattered in all directions and fire burning where a home once stood.
Crews were initially concerned about the LP tank next to the home, but were able to quickly make that situation safe.
“Sheriff’s deputies did a good job of quickly taking photos of the scene as fire crews had to move debris to gain access to all sides of the home. Deputies were also able to contact the owner to confirm that no one was inside the structure,” said Dienst. “The fire was extinguished and the investigation into the cause began.”
The Fire Department, Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are working together on the investigation, a process Dienst said will be very involved and take some time.
“Thankfully no one was at home at the time of the explosion. This incident serves as a reminder that a gas leak can be a very serious issue and it should be treat as such,” Dienst said.