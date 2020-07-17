MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Rice County Sheriff's deputy has apologized to the girlfriend of Philando Castile over a tweet he sent in 2017 suggesting she would spend her settlement money on crack cocaine.
Attorneys on Thursday announced Diamond Reynolds has settled her defamation lawsuit against former Rice County sheriff's deputy Tom McBroom. Reynolds livestreamed the aftermath of Castile's fatal shooting by a police officer in 2016.
She received an $800,000 settlement in November 2017 in the shooting. McBroom tweeted that Reynolds' settlement would be "gone in 6 months on crack cocaine." She contended the tweet was defamatory, false and racially motivated. Reynolds is Black while McBroom is white.
Terms of the settlement were not released, other than McBroom apologized to Reynolds, the Star Tribune reported.
"My comments were hurtful toward someone I did not know and should never have been written. I hope one day you will forgive me for those ignorant words," McBroom said in his apology to Reynolds.
The suit, first reported by the Star Tribune in November 2019 but filed the following month, came just weeks after a Third District Court judge affirmed an arbitrator’s finding that Rice County was justified in demoting McBroom for the tweets made while he was off duty.
In November 2017, McBroom tweeted that Reynolds needs to “come off county and state aid now that she has some cash. It’ll probably be gone in six months on crack cocaine.”
Later that day, in response to a question about his comment, McBroom said said his reasoning was “history.” Reynolds has no criminal history of drug use, though there have been videos of her smoking marijuana.
City Pages first reported the now-deleted tweets. A reporter at the publication contacted McBroom, who initially denied that he was a law enforcement officer. He later admitted writing the posts to “screw” with the reporter. He also denied his comments were racially motivated.
McBroom was demoted and given a pay cut in February 2018 for violating Rice County Sheriff’s Office policy related to the tweets. An arbitrator upheld the action, but McBroom sued the county, saying it was was out of line given his clean record over 12 years with the Sheriff’s Office. He also argued that he shouldn’t be penalized for exercising his First Amendment rights.
Judge Carol Hanks noted that not all speech is protected, and that the Sheriff’s Office has the right to restrict some speech of its employees.
“This court’s decision does not suggest appellant is not entitled to his own opinions and beliefs,” Hanks wrote. “However, the manner and context in which those opinions are communicated is not afforded unlimited protection by the First Amendment.”
McBroom, who retired from the Sheriff's Office in May, is mayor of Elysian. He was a City Council member when he sent the tweet.