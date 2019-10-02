Faribault's City Council discussed placing a park at the old public works site where the city plans on demolishing the current buildings this fall so a five-story, 96-apartment complex can be built in its place.
City officials have envisioned a public park on the north corner of the lot. The new park, a part of the city's Journey to 2040 vision, would take advantage of the scenic location along the Straight River and provide a gathering space for the increasing number of families who will be living downtown, city staff told the council Tuesday.
Because the site is contaminated, the city hopes to apply for an environmental cleanup grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). The deadline to apply for a grant that could be used next year is Nov. 1, so city officials need to come up with a semi-final plan for the park by that date in order to get the grant.
The park proposed by City Engineer Mark DuChene would include two parking lots with 10 parking spaces each, a playground area and a picnic shelter. Councilor Janna Viscomi was critical of the proposed design, arguing that the design needed to take the park's unique location into account more than it did.
“I know we’re trying to put something in quick to go with the apartment complex, but it doesn’t seem like we’ve really utilized that this is next to the river,” Viscomi said. “This is a park we could put anywhere.”
Viscomi said she wanted the shelter to be closer to the river, rather than set back toward the parking lots. She said that with a design tailored to utilize the space, the new park could become an ideal backdrop for weddings and other memorable life events.
“We need to be mindful of the fact that this ambiance cannot be found anywhere else,” she said.
Mayor Kevin Voracek added that he liked the idea of moving the picnic shelter closer to the river because it could create a large green area in the middle of the park for a variety of uses.
“You've move that picnic shelter, you open up all of that beautiful green space,” he said. "You could throw a football around or toss a Frisbee."
Councilor Elizabeth Cap said that she liked DuChene’s proposed design. By keeping the picnic shelter in the middle of the park, Cap said, that the areas along the Straight River could be open for public use even if a group has reserved the park shelter.
At Viscomi’s urging, the Council was ultimately supportive of moving the shelter toward the north end of the west parking lot, which would put it closer to the river while maintaining a healthy amount of green space. DuChene and City Administrator Tim Murray said they’d bring back a plan along those lines for the Council’s consideration before the Nov. 1 deadline.