Local candidates for a hotly contested state race said COVID-19 and lowering the cost of health care remain the top local issues during a Saturday debate sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Northfield and Cannon Falls.
District 20 first-term incumbent Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, and his challenger, Jon Olson, D-New Market, participated in the debate.
COVID-19, health care
The virtual debate format, a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, ensured the pandemic was a main discussion point.
To Olson, COVID-19 has separated three working groups: professionals who can work from home during the pandemic, skilled labor who were laid off and frontline workers whose health and mental well-being have been impacted. Olson described his support for local government aid funding from the state to ensure local communities can make it through the pandemic.
As of Sunday, Minnesota had 95,711 COVID-19 cases and 2,056 deaths. In Wisconsin, a state with a slightly higher population, 120,000 cases have been reported with 1,291 deaths. In Iowa, a state with a lower population than Minnesota, 85,586 cases have been reported with 1,312 deaths. In Texas, a state with a much higher population, 765,000 cases have been reported with 15,792 deaths.
To Draheim, the state’s COVID-19 response has been both good and bad. He noted a majority of deaths in the state have come from long-term care facilities. However, he agreed with Little that the state needs to use metrics in opening the state, adding that legislators have had little input in decisions as Gov. Tim Walz continues using emergency powers to quicken the state's response to the pandemic.
“Like anything, this is a great learning lesson that we should take what worked, what didn’t work from the past year,” he said.
Olson said he has always lived in a “science-based, fact-based” way and made clear, data-based decisions. He noted countries around the world have struggled with the virus, adding though people want the economy to open, decision-makers must be “thoughtful” and “reasonable” as cases spike. To him, hospitalization rates are a good barometer of how the state should respond to the pandemic.
Olson said the health care system is not working the way it was designed, noting farmers have told him they quit paying health insurance premiums because the high costs of such plans conflicted with other pressing needs. He spoke of his support for patient-centered, high-quality, affordable health care, like standard care, addiction counseling and eye care. He also believes the state must address health care cost drivers and social determinants.
Draheim, who spoke of the health care bills he has authored with the intention of lowering costs, including re-insurance, said the current price of care bleeds into health insurance, long-term care facilities and nursing homes. Draheim noted one of his initiatives includes a bill allowing people to shop for out-of-network health care services, something he said he wants to implement in his next term if he is reelected. The savings would be split between the patient and insurance company.
Government spending, economy
A previous state surplus is projected to change to a projected $2.4 billion deficit following COVID-19.
Draheim noted his top economic concern is reestablishing pre-COVID 19 economic conditions, considered to be one of the best in 50 years. He said by 2026, health and human service costs are projected to double. To combat that projected increase, Draheim said the state must plan and prioritize spending and ensure those who receive assistance are qualified to do so. He added the state must also ensure all students have broadband access during COVID-19.
To Olson, Minnesota has “a moral responsibility” to protect critical services for the state’s most vulnerable residents, noting his belief in the importance of education as a state investment and the need to creatively generate revenue without eroding the state’s budget reserves.
Other top goals Little has in a possible second term is implementing paid family medical leave to ensure resident can care for their spouses who are sick. For Olson, a top goal is allowing Minnesota to make significant investments in science, technology, engineering and mathematics to possibly elevate the state to an attraction level similar to Silicon Valley for talent and enable breakthroughs in medical science, pharmaceuticals and in other areas, possibly through research investment incentives.
Environment
To Draheim, aquatic invasive species and weeds pose major problems for the environment. He spoke of a bill he authored to start using environmentally friendly road sealant made from soybean oil, a measure he said would also help local farmers.
Olson strongly favors clean energy investments, adding that the transportation sector is considered to be the biggest polluter. He spoke of the work being conducted by energy companies and advocated for incentives to be in place to foster competition.
Background
Draheim, who lives on Lake Washington in Le Sueur County, is a small business owner. He spoke of his participation on a number of Senate committees and working groups. In referencing his bipartisan work, Draheim noted he was chief author of 139 bills last session. Of those, 100 were bipartisan, and 28 of 32 DFL senators signed onto one of his bills.
Olson, who moved to the area in 2012 after retiring from the Navy, says he's running because of the extensive partisan political division. He described himself as “an outsider looking in,” and attributed a perceived lack of bipartisanship to a failure from both Democrats and Republicans.
“Bipartisanship is about establishing trust in the future,” he said.