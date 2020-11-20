Demand for substitute teachers has increased as more and more teachers have had to quarantine or self isolate.
Schools across the region are feeling a staffing strain, forcing many to consider switching to distance learning sooner rather than later.
Just a week ago, Owatonna Superintendent Jeff Elstad announced that the district had 42 staff members that were out of school in quarantine or isolation with seven to 10 unfilled positions being covered by teachers during their prep periods.
“Our staffing coverage is becoming an emergent piece for us at this point,” Elstad said before the Owatonna School Board approved the shift to distance learning. Staffing issues were among several factors which contributed to the switch.
Many regional districts have dipped into their federal COVID-19 funding to help pay for extra staff support, including educational assistants and substitutes. Additional funds have gone toward purchasing technology for teachers to teach from home. While some teachers are still able to teach from home during quarantine or isolation, others may be too sick to teach, effectively leaving a gap.
“When we are doing distance learning, if we have a teacher that falls ill that’s not able to conduct distance learning, we are repurposing some of our staff from the district to help with that, but we do also hire substitutes for the day to do distance learning,” Elstad told the People’s Press.
Even so, the district is having difficulty finding substitutes as the pandemic has required subs to weigh their options. Many substitutes are unable to commit to subbing this year because of health concerns, Elstad said. Thus the general pool of fill-ins has decreased.
For those teachers who are still able to teach from home, a class supervisor, whether it’s another teacher, educational assistant, paraprofessional or substitute, is needed to monitor students in person in the classroom. In Medford schools, a paraprofessional is usually in the classroom monitoring students, according to Medford Superintendent Mark Ristau. Staffing issues are becoming more apparent there, too.
“It’s proven to be a little more difficult in the elementary, because maybe sometimes the kids are a little more squirrelly or there are some classroom management things, it’s more than just teaching and listening, there are some management things that come into play,” Ristau said of finding staff.
Blooming Prairie Superintendent Chris Staloch agreed that it’s more difficult to find classroom supervisors and substitutes for elementary level students compared to the older grades. Staloch said teachers who are still able to teach from home do so, pointing to the consistency and continued connections with students this option provides.
“Ideally, if we could have our teachers teaching, that is the best,” Staloch said.
However, Staloch said the district has been fortunate to have community members who were able to help out to fill some of those gaps when teachers are unable to teach. He credits them as one of the big reasons why Blooming Prairie was able to stay in their learning model for so long.
Ristau describes Medford’s substitute situation as “OK,” but also admits that the district has started needing teachers to step up and fill in where needed. Fortunately for both Medford and Owatonna schools, all staff returned to teach this year despite the pandemic.
“Our staff is very committed to moving this forward and persevering through this pandemic,” Elstad said.
Blooming Prairie had one staff member who decided not to return because of COVID-19, which Staloch says is understandable given the situation.
Across the area, superintendents have praised teachers’ flexibility and hard work through this year’s ups and downs.
In-person learning won’t be an option for local schools for a while, as some schools have already transitioned to distance learning. By Nov. 30, the three school districts and Faribault Public Schools will be in distance learning, some with the goal of returning to their previous model by the second week of December.
Faribault schools has seen a similar trend, with all students going to distance learning. Plans are to remain in the model until the end of winter break.
“One of the reasons why we went to distance learning was because we were having a hard time finding substitutes,” Faribault Superintendent Todd Sesker said.
Like Steele County schools, Faribault schools have faced an increase in staff shortages in November due to staff becoming sick or having to quarantine.
By late October, all Faribault elementary schools were distance learning Wednesdays as a way to give teachers a break from the stress of being in school and as a result of reduced access to substitute teachers.
Originally the district had planned to place only Faribault’s Lincoln Elementary in distance learning for two weeks, in part because of staffing issues. However, a few days later officials announced a district-wide closure and model switch.
Faribault teachers are teaching from home in quarantine and isolation if they are able to do so, according to Sesker.