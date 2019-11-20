With growing concern over issues such as water quality, energy use and climate change, an increasing number of cities have established environmental commissions over the last few decades to focus on a broad range of environment-related issues. Seventy-six area residents, in a petition to the Faribault’s City Council, say they want to see the it establish a similar group.
Northfield has an Environmental Quality Commission, which drafted a climate action plan that was approved recently by the City Council. Numerous other cities of similar in size to Faribault have established their own commissions, including Winona and Red Wing.
Beth Kallestad, who serves as Northfield’s program coordinator, told the Faribault council Tuesday that the EQC has had a significant influence on the council’s actions even in a strictly advisory role.
“We’re not a huge city, although we do have some staff capacity,” she said. “Having people who have interest and/or professional expertise in a certain topic expands what we’re able to do.
While the city struggles to find people interested in joining many of its existing commissions, numerous people have already expressed interest in joining an environmental commission. As with other city commissions, it could include people who don’t live in the city limits.
Councilor Elizabeth Cap was the most supportive, praising the community members for their commitment and vision. Councilors Peter Van Sluis and Jonathan Wood also expressed support for the proposed commission.
“Anytime community members stand up and want to get involved, that’s great,” Cap said. “These people have something good to give back, so let’s give them an opportunity.”
Other councilors were more skeptical. Expressing frustration with the approach the Heritage Preservation Commission’s approach, Councilor Jana Viscomi said that she was concerned that an environmental commission would become a similarly determined hurdle.
Over the last year, the HPC went head to head with the council over plans for two downtown buildings that the city purchased with the intent of demolishing them and putting a parking lot in their place, to address the lack of downtown parking. The HPC attempted to block the demolition, although it relented on one of the two engineers found it would cost nearly $3 million to get the building back into usable, safe condition.
Councilor Tom Spooner said he was torn and wanted to see a more specific proposal before making a final decision. He said he’d want to see the commission’s power limited to an advisory role.
“We do a lot of things that are required by state statute,” Spooner said. “If they’re going to come to us and say, ‘we’ve developed a plan to buy eight electric cars over the next 20 years for staff,’ that’s an environmental commission to me. I don’t want a commission that’s telling me we need to put in rain gardens in a certain development.”
Overall, despite the mixed feelings, the council gave staff the go-ahead to draw up potential plan. City Planner Dave Wanberg said he’ll work to draw up a proposed ordinance that incorporates the council’s concerns within the next few months.