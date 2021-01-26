Shovels should be a familiar sight to southern Minnesotans after the last few snow events.
Both Owatonna and Faribault require property owners to clear sidewalks adjacent to their properties of snow and ice within 24 hours of a snow event. Faribault Public Works Director Travis Block noted that some sidewalks are maintained by the city, such as the one along Highway 60.
Enforcement of the cities’ snow removal ordinances is typically complaint-driven if someone hasn’t been clearing the snow off their sidewalk.
Police are usually looking for voluntary compliance in clearing the sidewalk, said Owatonna Police Capt. Eric Rethmeier. If that doesn’t occur, they’ll try educating the resident about the ordinance to get compliance and if there still isn’t compliance from the resident, police will issue an administrative citation.
Clearing a sidewalk of snow and ice is more than complying with a city ordinance, it’s also a safety issue. First responders use the sidewalks to carry equipment into houses and buildings, and need the sidewalks cleared for everyone’s safety, Rethmeier said. But more concerning is the safety of people using the sidewalks to exercise and get around who end up needing to walk in the street because they can’t use the sidewalk, he said.
“We hope people recognize that within 24 hours, they should have sidewalks cleared and if not, you may get a visit from your local law enforcement to remind you,” he said.
City ordinances regulating the removal of snow and ice:
All snow, ice, dirt and rubbish remaining on a public sidewalk more than 24 hours after its deposit thereon is a public nuisance. The owner and the occupant of any property adjacent to a public sidewalk shall use due diligence to keep such walk safe for pedestrians. No such owner or occupant shall allow snow, ice, dirt or rubbish to remain on the walk longer than 24 hours after its deposit thereon.
It is the responsibility of property owners to clean and maintain public sidewalks adjacent to their property. The city of Faribault is responsible for those sidewalks adjacent to city-owned properties, and along roadways where the city has accepted maintenance responsibility (typically where sidewalk is located along the back of curb or has been designated a “trail” for maintenance purposes, such as along Western Avenue/17th Street NW). The city of Faribault shall also assist business owners located on Central Avenue by cleaning intersection pedestrian ramps after completion of the snow plowing and/or removal operations.
The owner and the occupant of any property adjacent to a public sidewalk shall use diligence to keep the walk safe for pedestrians. No owner or occupant shall allow snow, ice, dirt, leaves and grass clippings or rubbish to remain on the walk longer than 24 hours after its deposit thereon. Failure to comply shall constitute a violation.
Property owners shall be responsible for clearing snow off sidewalks abutting their property. The city shall have no obligation to clear snow off sidewalks abutting private property. Property owners shall clear snow off their sidewalks within 24 hours of a snow event. In the event that a property owner fails to clear the snow within 24 hours, the City at its sole discretion may clear the snow; in that event, the city shall bill the property owner and the property owner shall be liable for the City’s cost to have its employees clear the snow.
The following are declared to be nuisances affecting public peace and safety: (A) All snow and ice that is not removed from public sidewalks within 24 hours after the snow or other precipitation causing the condition has ceased to fall.
The owner or occupant of any property adjacent to a public sidewalk must remove the snow and ice within 24 hours after a snowfall or freezing rain. Residents are reminded that snow should not be thrown into a street.
Property owners are responsible for removing snow and ice from the sidewalks adjacent to their property within 12 hours after snow or ice precipitation has stopped. If snow and ice are not removed, it may be removed by authorized city personnel, and the costs for snow removal will be assessed against the property.