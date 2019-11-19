Faribault’s Planning Commission welcomed two Faribault-based contractors, Troy Zabinski of Met-Con and Steve Underdahl of ProCon, to discuss proposed updates to the city’s ordinance regarding facades — the front exterior — of commercial and industrial buildings.
Planning Coordinator Peter Waldock said that the city tries to update its codes regularly so as to accommodate changes in building techniques and preferred styles. Monday evening’s work session was just the first step in this process, which is likely to culminate in council action.
For the meeting, Waldock prepared a slideshow of buildings around town with a variety of facades for evaluation. In general, Commissioners approved of most of the designs, preferring a light regulatory approach. Waldock told the Commission that one area where existing code most definitely needs clarification is with regards\ to corrugated metal panels. Currently, the city prohibits corrugated metal panels, but doesn’t specify what qualifies as a corrugated metal panel.
Although corrugated metal panels are hardly a stylish or aesthetically pleasing choice for a facade, they have long been a popular choice for industrial buildings thanks to their durability, strength and value.
Corrugated steel panels generally come in a wavy pattern, although others have more squarish dips and ridges. Through corrugation, the strength of the steel is further increased.
Waldock said that because most modern corrugated metal panels don’t have uniform dips and ridges, they aren’t covered by the traditional definition of “corrugated metal.” However, the lack of clarity in the city’s code still leads to disputes between the city and property owners.
Planning Commission members also discussed the idea of having different facade standards for different corridors. Currently, the city’s facade standards are applied by zoning district, although buildings along I-35 have slightly different zoning standards.
Commission members expressed a desire to see buildings along major Faribault corridors like Fourth Street and Lyndale Ave maintain a uniform, appealing look. In order to ensure this, the new code could include additional requirements mandating masonry and/or additional features.
The Commission also discussed the issue of wainscoting or knee walls. Under current code, commercial buildings are required to be less than 50% metal while commercial buildings can’t be more than 70% metal.
The ordinance doesn’t specifically address wainscoting, but the remaining percentage needs to be masonry, including stucco or stucco-like materials. Commission members noted the practicality and aesthetic appeal of wainscoting, which can reduce wear and tear significantly.
Still, Commissioners didn’t mind many of the designs which relied more heavily on metal, so long as they maintained other architectural features. Waldock said that it’s very possible that the new regulations could increase the limit on metal or even remove it altogether.
Based on the feedback from Planning Commissioners as well as Zabinski and Underdahl, Waldock and City Planner Dave Wanberg will be used to draft a new ordinance. The draft ordinance will go to the Commission and then the City Council for final approval.