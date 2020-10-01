A new report from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety shows a clear increase in crime across the board, bucking a more hopeful trend seen over the last several decades. But locally the numbers are far better.
Unlike 2018’s report, which showed a clear decrease in crime statewide, the 2019 Uniform Crime Report showed crime increasing across a number of categories. Overall a 4.7% increase in “Part 1” crimes, which include murder, robbery and aggravated assault, was reported. Property crimes, including burglary, larceny and theft, also increased. Compared to 2018, an increase of more than 5,000 property crimes was reported, with motor vehicle theft jumping by a particularly significant amount of 13%.
Bias incidents have also been on the rise, according to the state’s numbers. Nearly 150 incidents were reported in 2019, an increase of 19 from the previous year. 49 were directed against black or African-American Minnesotans, far more than any other group.
Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn, who serves as president of the Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association, expressed disappointment over the across the board increase after years of decline. He noted that traffic crashes have also increased after years of decline. Dunn said that he hopes at least part of the increase is due not so much to increased crime, but to vigorous and proactive police work done by task forces across the state like the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force.
Interestingly, local numbers suggested that while crime may have increased statewide, it’s decreased in Rice County. A particularly steep decrease was seen in larceny, which dropped by more than a third, and motor vehicle theft which was more than halved.
Rice County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jesse Thomas wasn’t exactly sure what caused the local numbers to diverge from statewide trends. However, he noted that the amount of crime locally has fluctuated significantly from year to year.
Similar fluctuations can be seen in the state’s numbers as well. The increase in property crimes was driven mostly by an increase in larceny, which returned to more normal levels after an abnormally light 2018.
Figures show that in Rice County, 160 Part I crimes were committed and 340 property crimes were committed. That puts the county’s crime rate at 2,833 per 100,000 people, compared to an overall non-metro crime rate of 5,311 per 100,000 people.
In the Part I section, larceny was by far the most common crime locally, followed by burglary. Seven cases of rape or attempted rape were reported, unchanged from the previous year. No cases of murder or manslaughter were reported.
In the Part II section, the number of DUIs increased sharply from 67 to 92, surpassing drug abuse as the top Part II crime locally. However, other crimes decreased substantially, including drug abuse, vandalism and fraud.
Locally, preliminary figures suggest that the crime rate in Rice County could fall even further in 2020. As of June 30, Thomas said that 68 Part 1 crimes had been reported and 160 Part 2 crimes had been reported.
Faribault Police Capt. Neal Pederson noted that the pandemic has had a significant effect on local crime, increasing the incidence of certain types of crime while deterring others. On the whole, he said that the PD saw fewer calls during its height.
The downward trend of crime certainly hasn’t been seen in all areas, with the HOPE Center and other organizations reporting a dramatic increase in domestic abuse calls. Still, Dunn said he wouldn’t be surprised to come to year’s end with lower overall crime rates than normal.
“I think it’s definitely a possibility,” he said.