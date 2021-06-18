A Janesville man, covering himself in a blanket and tarp, intentionally burned down the iconic 20-foot tall Frankenstein statue at the Janesville Car Wash and then left his wallet at the scene, according to court documents.
Luke Duane Olson, 35, was charged Monday in Waseca County Court with second-degree arson and first-degree property damage, both felonies. The charges stem from an incident that occurred at 2 a.m. Saturday, when officers were alerted that the Frankenstein statue was on fire.
According to the criminal complaint, by the time Janesville police arrived at the scene the statue located at 201 S. Main Street was completely engulfed in flames. The Janesville Fire Department responded a short time later and was able to extinguish the fire, though it resulted in a total loss of the structure, leaving only the metal frame.
The owner of the statue later stated the estimated cost to rebuild or replace the statue would be approximately $14,000.
Later that day, officers obtained video surveillance footage from the Janesville Car Wash that shows the time frame of the fire. In the video, officers witnessed a male with a blanket over his head and a gas can in hand walk toward the Frankenstein statue and attempt to light a fire. The male left for a couple of minutes and returned, this time with a blue tarp over his heard and carrying both a gas can and some type of bottle. The male can be seen starting a fire at the base of the statue and leaving by walking behind the car wash building.
Officers suspected Olson as the male in the video due to a leather wallet located near the area with Olson’s identification inside. Olson also lives near the area and officers located a blue tarp matching the tarp from the surveillance video in Olson’s yard, according to the report.
Based on the evidence, officers arrested Olson that day though Olson denied being involved in the arson. A search warrant for Olson’s home and garage resulted in officers locating a blanket that matched the one observed in the video to conceal the individual’s identity, several gas containers, and clothing that was consistent with what the suspect is seen wearing in the surveillance footage.
Olson is currently in custody at the Waseca County Jail and bail without conditions has been set at $20,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 22.