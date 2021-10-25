A Faribault man is facing felony drunken driving charges after allegedly failing sobriety tests during a Saturday morning traffic stop in Owatonna.
Victor Abel Carrejo, 57, was charged Monday in Steele County District Court with two counts of felony first-degree DWI, including one for refusing to submit to a breathalyzer while at the Steele County Detention Center.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police initiated a traffic stop just after 1 a.m. Saturday after noticing the car Carrejo was driving had expired registration tabs. Carrejo, reportedly let his car roll back toward the squad car while stopped at the light on Bridge Street and Allan Avenue. The officer initiated a traffic stop on the southbound ramp of Interstate 35, according to the report.
As the officer approached the vehicle, Carrejo allegedly rolled down the back window before rolling down his own and attempted four times to unlock his smart phone to provide proof of insurance. Carrejo reportedly told police the phone was new and he “didn’t know how to work it” yet.
Court records show police observed an open bottle of beer on the passenger floor and a six pack of beer directly behind the driver’s seat with at least one bottle appearing to be open and empty. Police allegedly smelled an odor of alcohol on Carrejo and reported his speech to be slurred.
Carrejo failed the standardized sobriety tests, according to the report, and was placed under arrest for driving while impaired. During a search of the vehicle, officers reportedly located two open beer bottles and one bottle of tequila.
At the Steele County Detention Center, Carrejo refused to take a breathalyzer because he knew he was going to “flunk” it, according to court documents.
According to court records, Carrejo has three prior DWI convictions within the last 10 years, including a 2019 conviction in Steele County, a 2014 conviction in Waseca County and a 2013 conviction in Rice County.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 1.
In other reports:
Two area residents have been charged with check forgery after employees at a pair of Rice County banks suspected something was amiss.
Faribault police are looking for a Kenyon man believed to have tried to cash a forged check allegedly stolen from a mailbox.
Brandon Jay Scinto, 27, was charged last week with check forgery and fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle. Both are felonies.
According to court documents, Faribault officers were called to a local credit union after an employee reported that a man at the drive-thru window, later identified as Scinto, tried to cash a check for $2,163 written on the account of another person and made out to a local business.
When officers arrived at the credit union, they reportedly recognized Scinto, who was still in his vehicle, as someone already wanted by police. As Scinto began to pull out of the credit union, officers reportedly ordered Scinto to stop; one officer knocked on the passenger’s side window. But Scinto allegedly accelerated and spun his tires on the street before fleeing.
A warrant was issued Oct. 8 after Scinto failed to appear at a Rice County court hearing on charges of felony check forgery. Scinto is also wanted in Scott County for failing to appear at an Aug. 24 hearing on charges of violating a restraining order and driving with a revoked license.
• Nicole Ann Schaub, 41, of Owatonna, was charged by summons Thursday after a Northfield bank employee said Schaub, who had recently opened an online bank account, used a mobile app to deposit five fraudulent checks in June totaling nearly $4,100 and that she withdrew about $1,000 before the checks cleared, according to court records.
Each check was reportedly deposited by Schaub and issued to her from the account of a single individual, but from different banks.