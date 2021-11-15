A grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture will play a role in helping farmers in south central Minnesota with the often difficult task of farm succession and passing their land’s legacy onto future generations.
The $500,000 grant is being awarded to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture and 11 project partners to advance the work in dealing with farm stress and rural mental health. One of those partners is South Central College, which has campuses in North Mankato and Faribault.
“We know from working with farmers that farm transition and succession, legal problems, family relationships and youth stress are crucial issues where we can make a difference,” Minnesota Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen said. “We’re thankful that the USDA can help us expand our efforts."
The MDA’s “Bend, Don’t Break” initiative will build upon existing efforts to connect farmers with resources to help reduce stress and one of those initiatives that South Central College will focus on is to provide training and resources that will help farmers and those who work with farmers with the process of farm succession and transition - or how they will pass on their property after they are no longer working those farms.
“We are very fortunate to live here in the upper midwest in Southern Minnesota with rich land resources and successful farms, and the opportunity to transfer those from one generation to the next is not always the easiest,” South Central College Dean of Agriculture Brad Schloesser said.
“A lot of farmers are not sure about what they want to do after they get done farming, since their lives really revolve around farming only. So, we are trying to help facilitate that conversation, to help people establish goals and ask the question ‘so you built this farm operation, what is you desire for it going forward?’…what is the legacy your are going to leave.”
Claire LaCanne, a University of Minnesota Extension Educator, Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources added, “Farm transition can be really intimidating to think about. There are many pieces to the puzzle and educational workshops or working with someone who is trained in this area are great places to start. This kind of estate planning education can help farmers know who they need to involve in the process – financial planners, lawyers, etc. Workshops can also help provide an understanding of options and the big picture, as well as help farmers learn what questions they need to be asking.”
South Central College received just under $50,000 as one of the 11 project partners and those funds will be specifically to help with training and guidance for farm succession and transition.
This type of training and facilitator guidance has already started and on Nov. 2 over 55 participants took part in a workshop offered in St. Cloud, which was led by Jim Molenaar from the St. Cloud Technical and Community College and Megan Roberts, a University of Minnesota Extension educator.
This past week, an introduction to farm succession learning session was held in Mankato on Nov. 10, with leadership provided once again by Molenaar and Roberts along with a presentation from mental health counselor Monica McConkey. Attendees were provided with information about a variety of topics for facilitators and trainers including family communication, retirement, healthcare, estate planning and farm succession strategies.
Learning opportunities specifically aimed at farmers and their families coming up during the winter of 2022 will be a pair of two-day Multi-Generational Farm Transition Retreats being offered on Feb. 25-26 in Alexandria and on March 11-12 in Mankato. These events will be directed by Molenaar and Roberts and they will allow attendees to learn more about family and business goals, job responsibilities, financial needs of farms and families, inheritance considerations, and mechanisms of farm/land transfer.
A series of online webinars that will provide information and strategies for farm transition and estate planning will also be offered in December 2021 through the University of Minnesota Extension. To register for these no-cost webinars, visit z.umn.edu/farmtransitionevents
The retreats and webinars are a collaborative effort between Minnesota State, the University of Minnesota Extension, Southern Minnesota Center of Agriculture and AgCentric.
For more information on these events and other resources, please visit www.centerofagriculture.org/farm-business-management/events
Schloesser said these types of workshops will help play an important role in helping area farmers meet their farm transition and succession goals and reduce the stress that often accompanies these types of decisions.
“If you have two, or in many cases three generations and sometimes four generations that are involved in a farm operation, it can be be a lot of work and a lot of communication,” Schloesser said about transition planning. “It is a different type of thinking than what one would do during harvest season or caring for animals, so that is why we raised our hand and said we would like to support these efforts.
“If a farmer is interested, they should take a look at their schedule, participate and then make a commitment to succession planning.”
LaCanne echoed Schloesser’s thoughts on how proper planning can ease the burden created by farm transition and succession.
“I think it can be such a relief to have a plan in place. Having a clear trajectory for your succession plan definitely has the potential to reduce stress and anxiety about the future,” LaCanne said. “Working with a professional or attending educational workshops on the subject of farm transition is a step in the direction of creating a transition plan, which can hopefully provide some peace of mind.”
'Attention & support'
The topic of farm transition and succession is becoming more commonplace as demographics evolve and many farmers are reaching the age where retirement becomes part of the conversation.
“We continue to give this attention and support,” Schloesser said of farm succession planning. “We are seeing a significant amount of land that is changing hands, kind in line with what we are experiencing with those 65 years and older, a real transition in terms of baby boomers who are retiring.
“That trend is what the statistics are sharing, and I am witnessing that now. I’ve been been involved in agriculture education for 40 years and it is coming true in terms of the (farm) transitioning that is taking place and we are here to help facilitate that.”
Schloesser reflected on the importance of the grant and the programs it helps support, “What we are really trying to do is to keep people who desire to be involved in agriculture farming. We respect the individuals who have been stewards of the land and have cared for and built these businesses, supported their families and supported their communities. We want to see those people continuing in that mode as compared to the farm being sold after Mom and Dad die and farm sizes continue to increase.”
Schloesser noted that the workshops do not specifically get involved with offering direct legal or financial advice to farmers, but they can provide connections with accountants and law firms that have expertise in those areas. He would like to see these types of educational offerings regarding farm transition and succession continued in the future in order to assist area farmers.
“That we would be my desire as we find resources to support these efforts,” Schloesser said.
These types of workshops are just part of the many educational offerings provided by South Central College that focus on farming and agricultural business for both longtime farmers and those interested in making it a career.
“South Central College has campuses located in Faribault and North Mankato and we have 13 faculty that work with 575-600 farm families. We are really concentrated here in the south central region,” Schloesser said.
In Rice County, SCC farm business management educators include Mark Wehe, Jeff Schultz and Eric Kinsley.
“They give attention to those actively farming and also the next generation coming in who are seeking the type of support and education that our farm business management program can offer,” Schloesser said.