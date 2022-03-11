A special primary election will be held to narrow the field of candidates to fill the 1st Congressional District seat through the end of the year.
Fifteen people have filed to run for the seat. The candidate filing period closes on Tuesday.
The Republican candidates thus far are: state Rep. Jeremy Munson, Matt Benda, Brad Finstad, Ken Navisky, Bob Carney Jr., Kevin Kocina, J.R. Ewing and Roger Ungemach.
The DFL candidates are: Rick DeVoe, Richard Painter, Jeff Ettinger, George Kalberer, Warren Lee Anderson and Sarah Brakebill-Hacke.
Richard Reisdorf also has filed with the Legal Marijuana Now Party.
The seat is open due to the death of Rep. Jim Hagedorn from kidney cancer last month.
A special primary will be held on May 24 and the top vote-getter from each political party will advance to a special election on Aug. 9.
The primary for the midterm elections also will be held on Aug. 9. There will be a primary in the 1st District if more than one candidate per party files to run for the two-year term that begins in January.
The 1st District encompasses much of southern Minnesota. Redistricting following the release of new census data is shifting some of the district’s boundaries, effective with the midterm primary. Le Sueur County residents and some residents of northern and western Rice County are moving from the 1st District to the 2nd District. While Kenyon, Wanamingo and other parts of rural Goodhue County are moving from the 2nd District to the 1st District.
Candidate filing for the midterm elections opens May 17.
About the candidates:
Jeremy Munson, R-Lake Crystal, is in his second term at the state House of Representatives. He represents District 23B, which includes part of Watonwan, Blue Earth and Waseca counties.
Brad Finstad, of New Ulm, is a former Republican state representative. He served three terms through 2008. He recently was U.S. Department of Agriculture director for rural development in Minnesota. He previously held director posts with agricultural organizations, including the Center for Rural Policy and Development.
Matt Benda, of Albert Lea, is an agricultural law attorney. He has served as chairman of the boards of the chamber of commerce and a Catholic school in Albert Lea.
Ken Navisky, of Rochester, is a sales executive for a basement waterproofing company and an emcee for monster truck shows. He once ran unsuccessfully for Rochester City Council.
Bob Carney Jr., of Minneapolis, is a perennial candidate who has run for governor, U.S. Senate and Minneapolis mayor. He describes himself as an “openly sane Republican” who supported the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
Kevin Kocina is a Red Wing native and a Marine Corps veteran who now works as a master pipefitter. He says he is running because “Democrat overreach” led a loved one to be fired for not getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
Jeff Ettinger, of Austin, is former CEO of Hormel Foods and chair of The Hormel Foundation. He teaches at the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Business.
Rick DeVoe is the owner of an independent bookstore in Red Wing. He previously worked in the building trades and union political director, as a job placement counselor and in data processing, his website says.
Richard Painter is a former White House ethics lawyer and now a professor of corporate law at the University of Minnesota. He left the Republican Party in 2018 and ran unsuccessfully for the DFL nomination for U.S. Senate. The Mendota Heights resident says he plans to move to Faribault.
Sarah Brakebill-Hacke is a recent graduate of Yale University and currently is a graduate student at Cambridge University in England. The Rochester native, who once was a homeless mother, says she is returning to Minnesota to campaign.
Candidates Roger Ungemach, Richard Reisdorf, J.R. Ewing, Warren Lee Anderson and George Kalberer do not have a campaign website or social media page.