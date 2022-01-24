Since 2016, the Faribault Economic Development Authority has continued a service agreement with the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce/Main Street Program.
Through this service agreement, the Chamber manages elements of the downtown area in exchange for funding from the EDA. The Faribault Main Street Program’s mission is laid out clearly on the Chamber website.
“The Faribault Main Street Program is organized to unify the Central Business District, with emphasis on Central Avenue, to create an attractive destination in which businesses prosper, the community benefits and residents and visitors enjoy a quality downtown experience."
Deanna Kuennen, director of community and economic development for the city of Faribault, explained why this service agreement is important.
“Downtown is very important to this community. The chamber has taken on that main street function. Main Street is a national program, and the Faribault Main Street is an accredited organization. By providing funding, Main Street focuses on that area. It is a partnership,” she said.
On Jan. 20, Tourism Director, Marketing Manager, and Main Street Coordinator for the Chamber Kelly Nygaard presented a progress summary and update to the EDA. This presentation highlighted the work that the Chamber was able to accomplish with the funding from the EDA. After Nygaard’s presentation, the EDA agreed to renew the service agreement for another five-year period. They did not negotiate terms, conditions, or expectations, and each member of the EDA expressed their satisfaction with the efforts of the Chamber and Main Street.
The terms and expectations of the new service agreement are exactly the same for 2022 as they were in the past. In 2021, the EDA budgeted for and allotted $17,000 to the Chamber. This money was used for activities held downtown. This included the summer car cruises, Blue Collar Festival, Fall Chili Festival, Winterfest, Upstairs Downtown and more. These same events are scheduled to be held again in 2022, and the funding will be the same.
The Chamber took on the Blue Collar Festival for the first time in 2021. The festival included food trucks, live music, a barbeque competition and multiple activities downtown. In 2022, the festival is expanding to include several more days of music throughout Faribault.
Upstairs Downtown was an event where people were taken on private tours of the underused spaces downtown. This included apartments, a rental unit, and several other spaces tucked away above the first floor shops and restaurants of Central Avenue. Only a select few were invited to this event, but since then, a virtual Upstairs Downtown experience has been created to show the underutilized spaces downtown.
In 2021, The Chamber and Main Street allowed businesses located downtown to apply for microgrants to aid in their development. Each microgrant was for between $500 and $5000. The Chamber and Main Street awarded “$25,000 to nine businesses through microgrants,” said Nygaard. Funding for the microgrants also came from the EDA — separate from the $17,000 that the chamber previously received.
While the Chamber and Main Street may not always be recognized for these activities and events, it is through the funding from the EDA that they are able to make them happen, helping to bring the community together.