Minnesota National Guardsman Angelo Farias will join Angie Craig's staff in Burnsville as a Wounded Warrior Fellow, serving as a dedicated resource for helping the district’s veterans.
The Wounded Warrior Fellowship Program was established by the U.S. House of Representatives to provide opportunities for wounded or disabled veterans to work in Congress.
“I’m honored to have Angelo join my staff, as I know he will provide excellent service to our veterans in Minnesota’s Second Congressional District,” said Craig. “I’m looking forward to him joining the team to help build out our services to our district’s veterans.”
Farias will join the casework team - helping constituents navigate the federal government to make sure Minnesota veterans are getting the health care and benefits they’ve earned. He will also build out other district office services and resources for our veterans. Farias served in the U.S. Army as an Infantry Officer for over nine years where he served in Iraq, Afghanistan, and the horn of Africa. He is currently a member of the Minnesota National Guard.
“I have a responsibility to make sure our veterans are honored and taken care of when they return home,” said Craig. “That’s why I’m fighting to eliminate the backlog at the VA and working to make sure our veterans have job opportunities that honor and build on the skills they learned through their service.”