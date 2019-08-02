It's not often one sees a dinosaur riding a horse down Third Avenue in Faribault, but it happened Thursday during the 83rd annual Pet Parade.
Parade-goers set up their chairs and blankets along a different route than usual this year due to road construction on Second Street. It wasn't yet 6:30 p.m. when attendees began claiming their spots and waiting for the "Jurassic World"-themed lineup.
The Faribault Parks and Recreation Department organizes the Pet Parade each year and typically recruits around 300 parade participants. With a large crowd of spectators watching, the result is a huge community event.
The Faribault Police Department led the parade not long after 7 p.m., followed by a whole stream of dinosaur-themed floats and routines. Human heads peaked out the necks of inflatable dinosaur costumes, and several dogs wore spiked capes as they paraded from the 10th Street/Third Avenue intersection to Central Park.
It wasn't just dogs that made up the pet portion of the parade. Some participants brought cats, bunnies, horses and even a donkey.
After the parade, the crowd transferred their chairs and blankets to Central Park for more entertainment. The Fridley City Band delivered a free concert in the park featuring music from "Mary Poppins" and "The Wizard of Oz." The Parks and Recreation Spirit Team composed of 5 to 9-year-olds also performed a dinosaur-themed pom-pom routine as the Parks and Recreation Department set up a bouncy castle and yard games for more evening fun.