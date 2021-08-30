A Faribault man will be allowed to finish a drug treatment program before beginning a 75-month prison sentence handed down in federal court Monday.
Andrew Albert Comeaux, 38, pleaded guilty Feb. 3, 2021 to one count of possessing a firearm as a felon. Following his prison sentence, he'll serve two years of supervised release.
Comeaux's attorney, Jordan Kushner, asked U.S. District Court Judge Patrick J. Schiltz for leniency in sentencing, 41 to 51 months, and to let his client complete the treatment program. Comeaux is scheduled to graduate from the program in December, according to court documents submitted by Kushner.
"Mr. Comeaux's participation in treatment has been a life-changing experience. His parents' letters explain how Mr. Comeaux has become a different person in the course of treatment and has developed insights and changes in his thinking that are likely to enable him to abstain from drug use in the future and remain a law-abiding citizen," wrote Kushner.
Prosecutors argued for a much harsher penalty.
In a July sentencing recommendation, Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander D. Chiquoine asked that Comeaux be sentenced to 87 months in prison and three years of supervised release, the maximum penalty under federal sentencing guidelines.
Chiquoine cited "numerous aggravating factors, including (Comeaux's) considerable violent criminal history, the seriousness of his crime, his questionable acceptance of responsibility for the totality of his criminal activity and the lies he told to law enforcement at sentencing."
According to court documents, on June 15, 2020, multiple law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at a Faribault residence belonging to Comeaux.
During the search, law enforcement found a Mossberg 702 Plinkster .22 caliber rifle, a Mosin-Nagant 7.62x54R rifle, several boxes of .223 caliber ammunition, methamphetamine, hallucinogenic mushrooms, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia. Comeaux also admitted to possessing an unserialized AR-15 style pistol with a large capacity magazine and a homemade silencer.
Because Comeaux has prior felony convictions in Blue Earth and in Le Sueur counties, he is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition.
Comeaux was convicted in June 2016 in Le Sueur County of two counts of second-degree assault and one count of theft. Police reported that in May 2015, Comeaux led two companions to a warehouse in the western portion of the county, and that while one of the men was texting, Comeaux struck him on the back of the head with a hammer. When the third man tried to help the victim, Comeaux threatened that man with the hammer, so he took off. Comeaux then struck the victim four more times.
According to the one of the victims, Comeaux believed the victim was stealing tools from his shop, and that “he needed to send him a message.”
Comeaux was also convicted of felony drug possession in Blue Earth County in May 2015.