Government Services Building work

While the pandemic has closed the Rice County Government Services Building to the public, remodeling work continues inside. As part of a project two add square footage and upgrade the building, workers are refinishing the terrazzo flooring. County Administrator Sarah Folsted on Tuesday said there's still another couple weeks of work needed to complete this portion of the project. When finished, the building will not only look updated, but provide adequate space for county workers and ensure that privacy rights of residents/clients are met. (Suzanne Rook/southernminn.com)
