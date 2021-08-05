After being cancelled last year due to COVID-19, this year’s Blue Collar Festival returns with a stronger emphasis on the music.
“We’re really trying to grow the festival,” said Kelly Nygaard, Faribault Main Street coordinator. “It’s become a milestone for the community and people come from near and far to enjoy it.”
Nygaard said that expansion of the event involves offering a greater variety of music that reflects the genre preferences of the Faribault community. The lineup includes Tex-Mex, country, rock, blues, pop, old time and even a children’s DJ.
The musical event kicks off Wednesday with Tex-Mex country rock band Los Rebeldes, which plays from 6 to 9 p.m. at Central Park, and concludes Sunday with the second annual Blue Collar Red Eye Golf Tournament at the Straight River Golf Course. Sandwiched in between is a lineup of music, activities, contests and food vendors.
Blue Collar Festival Chair and the city's mayor, Kevin Voracek, said that while the music and food is still a big part of the celebration, the committee scaled back on some of the other offerings.
“The biggest thing people will notice is a change in layout, a change in the amount of activities,” Voracek said. “Some of that is being cautious about the current economy, and other organizations have decided to take over a part of what was traditionally in our festival. But we still aim to provide the best music and food experience in the area.”
Thursday evening is the annual Pet Parade, a staple of Faribault summers for nearly 85 years. This event begins at 7 p.m. on Second Ave. NW and leads to Central Park, where KidsDance DJ will provide entertainment as part of the Concert in the Park series.
The major event on Friday is the Main Street Car show, featuring classic cars, from 6 to 9 p.m. in conjunction with music by local bands Tropical T-Birds and Wreckless.
Saturday includes the festival’s longest musical lineup from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Main Street. Bob’s Rubber Band leads the day with old time music followed by blues singer/guitarist Moses Oakland. Minnesota blues singer Annie Mack performs next, and then it’s time for a honky tonk country performance by Trevor McSpadden and his four-piece band. Old Country Boys deliver a classic country selection and Street Talk closes the night with covers of 80s, 90s and 2000s rock and pop hits.
Street Talk, which performed at the most recent Blue Collar Festival in 2019, is composed of local musicians like drummer/vocalist and Faribault native Scott Amundson; lead singer Marcus Padilla, of Lakeville, but formerly of Faribault; lead singer Paige Peterson, of Owatonna; bassist Gene Scott, of Owatonna; lead guitarist/vocalist Aaron Fitzgerald, of Medford; and keyboardist Dan Barrett from the metro area.
Amundson said everyone in the band sings, and the focus is covers of classic rock musicians like Styx, Boston, Kansas, Heart and others as well as pop artists like Katy Perry.
“We look forward to the festival,” Amundson said. “I think it’s a neat community event.”
Music aside, Saturday’s portion of the festival also includes a corn hole tournament, barbecue contest, RC Demo Derby and a variety of food vendors.
Wrapping up the event is the golf tournament with registration beginning at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at the Straight River Golf Course. This is the second annual event of its kind at the Blue Collar Festival and features live music by Luke Smith.
“We do ask people to pre-register for corn hole, the barbecue contest and the golf tournament,” Nygaard said. “The barbecue contest currently has 10 contestants making a variety of things including ribs, a mystery meat, a dessert and a people’s choice award, so there are a few opportunities.”
Pre-registration for select events is available by calling 507-334-4381 or emailing Nygaard at kelly@faribaultmn.org.