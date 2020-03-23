Even as businesses of all sorts have closed and events have been rescheduled due to the spread of COVID-19, public transportation services have continued to be readily available. Hiawathaland Transit has been no exception.
A division of Three Rivers CAP, Hiawathaland serves several cities across the region, including Faribault, Northfield and Lonsdale. Three Rivers CAP is a nonprofit which has provided key assistance for low-income families in southeastern Minnesota since 1966.
While many local businesses have either closed entirely or limited their hours, Hiawathaland has retained its regular schedule. That’s provided a lifeline for Hiawthaland’s riders, many of who have few other options for reliable transportation.
Executive Director Jenny Larson expressed a desire to keep the bus service running as long as possible. Larson said she is in regular contact with the Department of Transportation and has closely followed announcements from the Department of Health and Gov. Tim Walz.
“Right now, we’re making decisions day to day,” Larson said. “We have been looking for guidance from the state on whether or not they want us to continue operating.”
Within Faribault, Hiawathaland Transit has two routes running Monday through Friday, a red route and a blue route. The blue route primarily serves the north side of Faribault, while the red has numerous stops throughout the south end of town.
Northfield’s routes are arranged similarly, with the blue route serving the northern part of town, including Carleton and St. Olaf colleges, and the red route serving the south part of town with a focus on businesses located along Hwy 3.
Both routes run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday thru Friday, and are centered around the cities’ respective city halls. In addition to regularly scheduled routes, Hiawathaland offers Dial a Ride services from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday thru Friday and Saturday from noon to 5.
On March 1, Hiawathaland added a new route between Faribault's and Northfield's city halls that runs 15 times daily. At $3.50, one way fares for the Faribault-Northfield route is higher than the dial a ride service, which is $1.75 for a one way fare, or scheduled routes within Faribault or Northfield, which run at $1.25.
In smaller cities, Hiawathaland's services are limited to Dial-a-Ride. Dial-a-Ride is available in Lonsdale Monday thru Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with the same fares as in Northfield and Faribault.
Larson said that it’s possible that at some point, Hiawathaland might need to trim back some of its services or alter its hours of operation. But at this point, she said that Hiawathaland has focused only on preventative measures. Staff have cleaned buses much more regularly than before. Riders are also asked to follow “social distancing” guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, by maintaining at least a six foot distance from the driver and other riders.
Most importantly, Larson stressed that if you or someone who you are in contact with feels ill, you should not ride the bus. By following those guidelines, she expressed optimism that the bus service would be able to continue to serve area residents.
“We know that we’re providing an essential service for folks who are in need,” she said. “That’s why we want to operate it for as long as we can.”