Warmer weather and the end of COVID-19 capacity limits are sending more people to local stores, pushing revenue nearer to pre-pandemic levels.
Heather Vavra, owner of Faribault-based Star Sports and Apparel, noted that more customers are getting out and supporting local businesses in recent weeks. At the onset of the pandemic, the store closed and moved to online-only for four months. That transition forced Star Sports and Apparel to take unprecedented approaches, including creating small online apparel stores with custom T-shirts. That helped the business — which sells sports equipment and custom embroidery products but also offers inner tubes for lake activity, playground equipment and outdoor game selections — stay in operation through the pandemic.
The resumption of athletic activities and people looking to spend more time outside during the summer months have also helped.
“We have seen a rebound,” she noted.
Owatonna downtown restaurant The Kitchen was closed from March 17-June 1, 2020, due to the pandemic. Then, after being allowed to be open, the establishment was once again closed during the holiday season due to a surge in virus cases.
Owner Linda Escobedo has worked at the restaurant since 1975 and bought the establishment in 1997. Escobedo could have retired but did not enjoy staying home during the pandemic. Now, customer traffic at her establishment is rebounding, and even though a construction project is taking place nearby, she doesn't expect the pace of customers to not decrease.
National consumer confidence rates reportedly match the outlook of local businesses. Consumer confidence reportedly slightly ticked down in May after rising sharply for the second straight month, hitting the highest level since the pandemic began, as the rapid rollout of vaccines and another round of U.S. financial support for Americans boosted optimism.
Economists have said that rising confidence should bolster overall economic growth as consumers, who account for 70% of economic activity, spend more as lockdown restrictions are abandoned.
Recent government data shows that the nation’s gross domestic product — its total output of goods and services — is expected to continue to rise. Following a 4.3% gain in the fourth quarter of 2020, the government’s first estimate of the January-March quarter came in at a brisk 6.4% annual rate. Some economists expect even bigger growth in the current April-June quarter — an annual pace of 10% or more — driven by a surge in people traveling, shopping, dining out and resuming their pre-pandemic spending habits.
The Conference Board reported in May that its consumer confidence index fell to 117.2 from April’s 117.5 reading, the highest level since February of 2020, just before the pandemic began. The present situation index, based on consumers assessments of current business and labor market conditions, rose to 144.3 from 131.9. Although the percentage of consumers surveyed claiming that business conditions are “good” fell slightly from 19.4% to 18.7%, those claiming conditions are “bad” declined more, from 24.5% in April to 21.8% in May.
“Consumer confidence has rebounded sharply over the last two months,” said Lynn Franco, senior economic indicators director at the New York-based Conference Board, in April. “Consumers were more upbeat about their income prospects, perhaps due to the improving job market and the recent round of stimulus checks.”
‘I’m excited’
Jake Hvistendahl, co-owner of 10,000 Drops in Faribault, said he’s seen the number of customers closer to pre-pandemic levels in recent weeks. He’s also noticed more people coming in large groups for celebrations, and booking out events they canceled throughout the pandemic, a good sign for the summer and fall months. Just last weekend, 10,000 Drops celebrated its fifth anniversary.
Hvistendahl noted 10,000 Drops asks people who are unvaccinated to wear masks but added that no one is checking for proof of vaccination. He said people seem more inclined to use the outdoor patio space because of the nice summer weather.
”I’m excited that we’re back to roughly normal and that we can move our business along,” Hvistendahl said.