This week, Faribault Police are looking for Marcelia Kroll and Mason Kryzer
Kroll, 22, is the subject of an arrest warrant for failing to appear for an extradition hearing. Kroll is 5’8” tall, weighs 150 pounds, has blue eyes and blond hair.
They are also looking for Mason Kryzer, 20. He is the subject of arrest warrants in Rice and Blue Earth counties. Kryzer is 5’10” tall, weighs 130 pounds, has blue eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information about Kroll or Kryzer is asked to call the Faribault Police Department at 507-334-4305.
The Steele County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Prentiss Joseph Boyd and Jose Antonio Parajon.
Boyd, 34, is wanted for felony theft. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 205 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Parajon, 34, is wanted for fleeing in a motor vehicle. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 163 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on either man should call 507-451-8232. Do not confront them.