Saturday’s fundraiser at Trinity Lutheran Church is not your typical bake sale or Lenten fish fry.
Wrestlers are returning for an annual competition that took a two-year pandemic hiatus. Eight professional wrestlers from Minnesota will compete this year in front of a paying audience.
The matches are a fundraiser for the Trinity Radio Club, which broadcasts church services on the radio and online.
It’s an unusual fundraiser for a church to host, admits organizer Brian Fuchs, but not unprecedented. He actually got the idea from another church in the Twin Cities.
The Fuchs family was involved in the Minnesota wrestling circuit and first brought wrestlers to their church in 2017. The idea was modeled after a fundraiser a wrestler had held at his own church.
Some Faribault community members were skeptical of fighting in a church, Fuchs said. But Trinity Lutheran Church leaders embraced the opportunity to reach out to a new audience.
“It brings in new people who experience the church,” Fuchs said.
Before the wrestling begins, guests hear about the church and are invited back to worship in person, or to tune in online or over the radio.
“It’s a really great outreach opportunity for us,” said Todd Voge, who leads the Radio Club.
The lineup of Saturday's professional wrestlers are: Aaron Corbin, Darin Corbin, Brandonn Gore, Arik Cannon, and competitors who use the monikers of Black Stallion, Downtown Petey Brown, The System and Officer Rob Justice.
The matches will take place in front of an all-ages audience.
“It’s definitely a family friendly show,” Fuchs said. “The wrestlers know how to tailor the show based on the crowd.”
The wrestlers will be at tables in between matches signing autographs and selling merchandise.
Attendees pay an admission fee and can buy concessions and raffle tickets. One raffle winner will get to announce the final match of the day. A fourth grader won the honor in 2019.
The fourth annual fundraiser that was planned for March 2020 was one of the first area events to be canceled as the pandemic struck. Fuchs said he wasn’t sure until recently whether coronavirus cases would be low enough to safely resume the event this year.
All net proceeds help the Radio Club pay its annual radio and livestreaming fees and purchase and maintain equipment.
Trinity Lutheran Church services are the longest-running program on KDHL Radio. The church began broadcasting months after the Faribault-based station began broadcasting in 1948, according to Voge.
In more than 70 years Voge said they’ve only missed a handful of radio broadcasts due to technical difficulties.
The broadcasters are all volunteers. Voge has been volunteering for over 30 years and there are three others who have been doing it even longer.
They added livestreaming to the mix several years ago, allowing people from across the country to tune live on the church’s website or through social media pages.
When the pandemic shut down churches to in-person worship, Trinity Lutheran was able to transition to virtual worship and did not miss a single service.
“We hit the ground running,” Voge said.
Grateful watchers and listeners sent in donations that kept the club in a solid financial position while the wrestling fundraiser could not be held.
“We’ve been very blessed with the gifts we received,” Voge said.