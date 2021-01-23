A man who allegedly led police on two motor vehicle chases told officers in Le Sueur County he is in the country illegally, according to court documents.
Fifty-three-year-old Francisco Jose Sandoval-Cabrera, who has a Faribault address on file with the court, was charged Thursday in Waseca County court with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, a felony. He was also charged with careless driving, driving after suspension, and driving an uninsured vehicle, all misdemeanors. The charges come from an incident that took place in Waseca on Wednesday.
According to the criminal complaint, the Waseca Police Department and the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office were alerted of a report that a man attempted to get into a vehicle with a woman in Owatonna. The woman told dispatch she was following the male and gave a description of a vehicle registered to a Luis Sandoval of Faribault.
When police spotted the vehicle, they initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of East Elm Avenue and Third Street Southeast/Northeast in Waseca. The driver, Sandoval-Cabrera, gave the officer his Guatemalan Identification Card and an expired insurance card. When asked if he had tried to get into a vehicle with a woman inside of it, Sandoval-Cabrera denied it twice, according to the report. As the officer was completing a citation for driving with a suspended license, Sandoval-Cabrera fled from the stop location.
Court documents show Sandoval-Cabrera travelled at speeds greater than 50 miles per hour in 30, 35 and 45 mile-per-hour zones. Due to the road conditions from blowing snow and knowing Sandoval-Cabrera’s identity, officers discontinued the pursuit when it reached the west side of the city At that time, Sandoval-Cabrera made a U-turn and headed back toward town, according to the report.
Officers tried to initiate a second stop on State Street, but discontinued the pursuit when Sandoval-Cabrera headed north on Highway 13. A probable cause pickup and hold order was placed on Sandoval-Cabrera and the vehicle for fleeing a peace officer and shortly after he was apprehended in Le Sueur County. According to the criminal complaint, Sandoval-Cabrera told officers in Le Sueur County he had fled the police because he was in the country illegally.
Bail without conditions was set for Sandoval-Cabrera at $20,000. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 28.